Kansas Basketball Fans Flood Social Media with Love for David Coit

The Northern Illinois transfer guard is quickly becoming a fan favorite in Lawrence.

Mathey Gibson

Feb 22, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard David Coit (8) celebrates after scoring against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Feb 22, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks guard David Coit (8) celebrates after scoring against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
Kansas basketball fans can’t get enough of David “Diggy” Coit right now.

The senior guard and Northern Illinois might be one of the smallest guys on the court at 5-foot-11, but he plays with a fire that’s impossible to ignore. Whether he’s drilling deep threes or diving for loose balls, Coit has quickly become a fan favorite under Bill Self in Lawrence.

Saturday’s game against Oklahoma State only added to the hype. Coming off the bench, Coit dropped 15 points, hitting 5-of-9 shots from beyond the arc.

His energy was contagious, and Kansas fans took to social media to let him know just how much they appreciate his effort.

Even Bill Self had to give him his props. “I hope he never misses,” Self joked after the game. “But no, I'm looking for instant offense, that’s what he is.”

Coit has been on a hot streak lately, shooting 50% from three over his last five games. On the season, he’s hitting 37.3% from deep—solid numbers for someone providing a spark off the bench.

With March approaching, Kansas is going to need every bit of Coit’s energy and shooting. If he keeps this up, expect even more love from fans

