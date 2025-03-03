CBS Sports Places Kansas Basketball in Beatable Region
Kansas basketball fans hoping for a favorable NCAA Tournament draw might be in luck—at least according to CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm.
In his latest bracket projection, Palm has the Jayhawks as a No. 6 seed in the East Region, setting up a first-round matchup against 11-seed Oklahoma in Providence.
While not exactly the most exciting draw, but it’s a game Bill Self’s team would expect to win.
If they get past the Sooners, things could get interesting fast.
A likely second-round clash with No. 3 Purdue looms, assuming the Boilermakers handle 14-seed Chattanooga.
East Region Snapshot
No. 1 Duke (vs. 16-seed in Raleigh)
No. 2 Alabama (vs. 15-seed South Alabama)
No. 3 Purdue (vs. 14-seed Chattanooga)
No. 4 Marquette (vs. 13-seed Akron)
No. 5 Kentucky (vs. 12-seed McNeese in Seattle)
No. 6 Kansas (vs. 11-seed Oklahoma in Providence)
No. 7 Maryland (vs. 10-seed Georgia)
All things considered, this isn’t a bad spot for Kansas.
Duke and Alabama are tough, but KU avoids some of the other top-tier threats until deeper in the bracket. A second-weekend appearance is very much on the table if the Jayhawks play their best basketball.
Of course, this is just a projection for now.
A lot can change before Selection Sunday, and Kansas still has work to do to lock in its seeding. But if this bracket holds? The road to a deep run wouldn’t be the worst.