What Projected Overall Seed Is Kansas Basketball?

On Saturday, ESPN's Joe Lunardi released his latest ranking for the Jayhawks.

Mathey Gibson

Mar 12, 2022; Kansas City, MO, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self smiles in the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at T-Mobile Center. Mandatory Credit: Amy Kontras-Imagn Images
Kansas basketball's road to March Madness is beginning to take shape, and according to ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi, the Jayhawks are currently a No. 6 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

In his latest rankings released on Saturday, Lunardi has Kansas slotted as the No. 22 overall seed.

Earlier in the week, Lunardi’s regional projections placed Kansas in the Midwest Region, setting up a potential battle with a familiar foe.

As the No. 6 seed, the Jayhawks would be matched up against No. 11 seed Nebraska in the first round.

Kansas (19-9, 10-7 Big 12) has had an up-and-down season but remains a dangerous team heading into the postseason.

With one of the toughest schedules in the country and multiple key wins under their belt, Bill Self’s squad is looking to make another deep tournament run.

The Jayhawks finish the season with crucial matchups against Texas Tech, Houston, and Arizona, which could significantly impact their tournament seeding.

Lunardi’s latest Midwest Region projections include the following matchups.

Midwest Region Projection

Feb 24, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24), guard David Coit (8),guard Dajuan Harris Jr. (3), and guard AJ Storr (2) during the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Alabama vs. 16. Bryant

Creighton vs. 9. Gonzaga

Maryland vs. 12. McNeese State

Arizona vs. 13. Akron

Kansas vs. 11. Nebraska

Texas A&M vs. 14. Utah Valley

Ole Miss vs. 10. Baylor

Michigan State vs. 15. Robert Morris

With the Big 12 Tournament still ahead, the Jayhawks have opportunities to move up the rankings and potentially earn a more favorable path in the NCAA Tournament.

There's a good chance they end as high as a three seed, so don't count out the Jayhawks as March nears.

