Kansas vs. Missouri Preview: 3 Key Players for Jayhawks
The Kansas Jayhawks and Missouri Tigers will revive the Border War rivalry on Saturday for the first time since 2011.
KU is looking to finish nonconference play undefeated after opening the season with wins over Fresno State and Wagner, but the Tigers will present a much tougher challenge for Lance Leipold’s squad.
While the Jayhawks enter as underdogs, it certainly isn’t out of the question for KU to leave Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium with an upset victory. Which three players could be the difference-makers in the Border Showdown?
Kansas’ Three Key Players Against Missouri
QB Jalon Daniels
It's a given that an offense is only as good as its quarterback, but that logic applies to Kansas more than most.
Even though Daniels is one of the best players in the country when he’s at his best, he’s also an enigma who can look shaky at times and throw ill-advised turnovers. Against the Tigers, Daniels must strike a balance between going for the home run ball and playing it conservatively.
If the Jayhawks get the version of Daniels they saw at the start of the 2022 and 2023 seasons, the Jayhawks’ offense should have no problem moving the ball, leaving the rest in the defense’s hands.
DE Dean Miller
Miller missed the season opener against Fresno with an injury and returned against Wagner to record one assisted tackle. Needless to say, that won’t be enough from KU’s reigning sack leader on Saturday, who earned All-Big 12 Second Team honors last year.
Assuming his snap count is somewhat limited, the coaching staff must deploy him on third-and-long situations at the very least.
He still isn’t playing at 100% health, but Miller will need to provide some level of production against Missouri. The Jayhawks’ defensive front is too short-handed with other injuries for Miller to be a nonfactor.
WR Emmanuel Henderson Jr.
Henderson, an Alabama transfer, has been lauded for his speed since arriving in Lawrence, and fans finally saw it on display on Friday with a six-catch, 130-yard performance that included two touchdowns from Daniels.
He is easily the most dangerous playmaker on KU’s offense when the ball is in his hands. The challenge will be getting him the ball against a formidable Mizzou secondary featuring standouts such as safeties Daylan Carnell and Jalen Catalon.
Jet sweeps, quick screens, trick plays. Do everything you can to get Henderson into open space and pray he can break a few for chunk plays.