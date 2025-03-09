KANSAS

3 Key Numbers from Kansas Basketball’s Statement Win Over Arizona

The Jayhawks' ball-security and offensive rebounds provided just enough extra possessions to hold off the Wildcats

Jackson Langendorf

Mar 8, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks center Hunter Dickinson (1) drives to the basket during the second half against the Arizona Wildcats at Allen Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images
After dropping back-to-back contests, Kansas (20-11, 11-9 Big 12) was in desperate need of a get-right win to gain some traction heading into postseason play – and it got just that on Saturday afternoon.

Welcoming No. 24 Arizona (20-11, 14-6 Big 12) into Allen Fieldhouse, the Jayhawks built a 14-point lead in the first half, but the Wildcats stuck around and even jumped ahead in the second half. 

But behind a 13-4 run late in the second frame, Kansas was able to stave off the visitors, and pull out an 83-76 victory to end its regular season on a high note. Here are three key numbers that explain how the Jayhawks got it done: 

Kansas Beat Arizona on the Offensive Glass

Aside from the 18 offensive rebounds Kansas grabbed in its 32-point thrashing of Oklahoma State a few games ago, its 13 offensive rebounds against Arizona are its most in well over a month.

Creating 13 extra possessions, the Jayhawks were able to flip those offensive boards into 16 second chance points – none of which were more valuable than this electrifying alley-oop connection from Dajuan Harris Jr. to KJ Adams which proved to be the dagger.  

Kansas Kept the Turnovers to a Minimum

After battling turnover woes throughout Big 12 play, the Jayhawks' ball-security struggles culminated with a 20 turnover showing in a loss to Houston on Monday night. Clearly emphasized by Bill Self and his staff leading up to Saturday’s contest, Kansas committed just five turnovers as a team against Arizona – including only one from Hunter Dickinson (had seven against Houston).

Hunter Dickinson Points

Tying his career-high, and recording his highest point total in Jayhawk threads, big man Hunter Dickinson poured in 33 points on an uber-efficient 15-for-23 showing from the field – and even stepped out and knocked down a triple.

Getting to his spots at will, Dickinson used his 7-foot-2 frame and next-level footwork to create space around the hoop and score over or around Wildcat defenders all afternoon. 

