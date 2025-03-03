KANSAS

Kansas Basketball vs. Houston: What’s at Stake for NCAA Tournament Bids

Kansas gets perhaps its toughest test of the regular season on Monday night

Nick Shepkowski

Feb 22, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts to play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse.
Feb 22, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self reacts to play against the Oklahoma State Cowboys during the second half at Allen Fieldhouse. / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas basketball has struggled through the 2024-25 regular season (by Kansas standards) and now enters the final week of the regular season. That begins Monday night as perhaps the toughest test of the regular season awaits the Jayhawks: a trip to No. 3 Houston.

The Cougars already have the Big 12 regular season title wrapped up as they have lost just once this conference season. Meanwhile, the Jayhawks are still a tournament team but their final positioning in the Big 12 is anything but determined.

Let's take a quick look at a handful of items that are at stake for both teams Monday night in Houston.

Houston's Hopes of a No. 1 Seed

Houston head basketball coach Kelvin Sampso
Feb 22, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Cougars head coach Kelvin Sampson sings the school song after defeating the Iowa State Cyclones in the second half at Fertitta Center. / Thomas Shea-Imagn Images

Houston is right on the line between being a No. 1 or No. 2 seed in the NCAA Tournament. A loss to Kansas, who is just 19-10 overall and 7-7 in its last 14 games, would be quite the dent on the resume as every game matters for seeding purposes.

Kansas - As High as a No. 5 Seed?

KJ Adams Jr. dunks the ball for Kansas Jayhawks in a game against Texas Tec
Mar 1, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks forward KJ Adams Jr. (24) dunks during the second half against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Allen Fieldhouse. / William Purnell-Imagn Images

Kansas has early season wins over Kentucky and Tennessee but when you look at what it's done in the Big 12, that true resume building win just doesn't exist.

Yet.

Beat Houston on the road and the talk of Kansas being a six or seven seed changes to being a five.

How Far Could Kansas Fall in a Blowout?

Kansas head basketball coach Bill Self during a game against Colorad
Feb 24, 2025; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Kansas Jayhawks head coach Bill Self calls out in the second half against the Colorado Buffaloes at the CU Events Center. / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Joe Lunardi of ESPN currently has Kansas as a six-seed in his latest Bracketology projection.

What if the worst thing possible happens and Houston does to the Jayhawks what BYU did to Kansas a few short weeks ago? Then how far are we looking at Kansas falling in terms of tournament seeding?

All of a sudden the possibility of a seven or eight seed as a regular season date with No. 24 Arizona remains becomes that much more possible - as the difficulty of surviving the opening round of the NCAA Tournament increases.

Kansas Jayhawks On SI

Bill Self Admits Mistake After Defending Zeke Mayo in Kansas Basketball Loss

CBS Sports Places Kansas Basketball in Beatable Region

Published
Nick Shepkowski
NICK SHEPKOWSKI

Managing Editor for Notre Dame On SI. Started covering Chicago sports teams for WSCR the Score, and over the years worked with CBS Radio, Audacy, NBC Sports, and FOX Sports as a contributor before running the Notre Dame wire site for USA TODAY.

Home/News