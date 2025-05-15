Kansas Women’s Golf Set to Compete for National Championship
For the first time since 2014, the Kansas women’s golf team is back in the NCAA Championship field.
After taking first place in the Columbus Regional last week – KU’s first regional championship in program history – the Jayhawks cemented their spot among 30 schools competing for the national title this weekend.
It’s KU’s third appearance all time in the NCAA Division I Women's Golf Championships, with the previous trips coming in 1990 and 2014.
Head coach Lindsay Kuhle credits the team’s hard work and camaraderie for their success.
"I couldn't be prouder of this group," Kuhle said following last week’s regional win. "Everyone contributed and made a difference this week … I’m so grateful for this group and how much they care about each other. We're so fortunate to have this opportunity to compete for KU at the highest level."
KU is one of six Big 12 schools to make it to the NCAA Championships, along with Kansas State, Arizona State, Oklahoma State, Iowa State, and Baylor.
Credit to Kuhle
Although Kuhle is quick to defer praise to the team, she deserves a lot of it too for getting the program to the level it’s at now.
In just her fourth season as head coach t KU, she has elevated the program year after year – all culminating in newfound success this season.
Kuhle has led the Jayhawks to a program season-record six team titles and five individual titles this year, resulting in a No. 23 national ranking in the Women’s Golf Coaches Association (WGCA) poll. It’s the highest end-of-season WGCA ranking for KU in school history.
As a result of the team’s outstanding success on the golf course this year, Kuhle was recently one of 24 coaches named to this year’s Division I Jackie Steinmann WGCA National Coach of the Year Presented by Golf Pride watch list. The award is acknowledged as the highest annual coaching honor in women's collegiate golf.
Kuhle and her team will attempt to add to their special season as the NCAA Championships take place May 16-21 at the Omni La Costa Resort & Spa's Champions Course in Carlsbad, California.
For the tournament schedule and live updates, visit kuathletics.com.