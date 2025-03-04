Kelvin Sampson Explains How Houston Beat Kansas Despite Poor Shooting Night
Strictly comparing field goal percentages on Monday night, it would appear Kansas (19-11, 10-9 Big 12) may have pulled off a massive upset on the road against No. 3 Houston. (26-4, 18-1 Big 12).
While the Jayhawks field goal percentage of 45.2 was hardly something to write home about, the Cougars shot a miserable 35.3 percent – their worst outing by percentage all season.
But Houston put up more shots.
Still, Houston prevailed, pulling out a 65-59 win, and Houston head coach had plenty to say about it.
“We shot 35 percent," mused Sampson. Okay, all right, well then how did we win?”
The answer lies in two other key categories: The Cougars proficiency on the offensive glass and dominance in the turnover battle.
“We had seventeen offensive rebounds," said Sampson. "We’re a top five rebounding team in the country year in and year out. We forced 20 turnovers. They attempted 42 shots, we attempted 68. We had 26 more shot attempts because we don’t turn the ball over."
"We had six turnovers, they had 20. So that’s fourteen more shot attempts for us. And then the offensive rebounding. Now would I have liked to make the first one? Of course, but you’re not going to do that every night.”
Both Houston’s ability on the offensive glass, and Kansas’ turnovers led to the same result: Again. more shots for the Cougars. The percentages get thrown out of the window when one squad puts up 26 more shot attempts than the other – and that’s exactly what happened on Monday night.
The Jayhawks need to find a quick fix on the defensive glass, as their next matchup – No. 24 Arizona – just so happens to be an even better offensive rebounding squad than the Cougars.