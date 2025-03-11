Kelvin Sampson On What Kansas Fans Bring to the Big 12 Tournament
Kelvin Sampson On What Kansas Fans Bring to the Big 12 Tournament
Houston Head Coach, Kelvin Sampson spoke on Monday about what makes the Big 12 Tournament so special, suggesting Kansas Basketball fans were a big part of what makes the event what it is.
The Cougars are looking for their second straight Big 12 tournament final appearance after earning the Big 12 regular season title with a 19-1 conference record, but it's not going to be easy.
Since 2010, the Big 12 tournament has been hosted in Kansas City and attracts loads of Jayhawk fans, making it hard for teams such as Houston to come in not feel like they're playing an away game.
"[Last year] in the final game there were 17,900 Iowa State fans and if Kansas had been in the finals it would have been 17,900 Kansas fans," said Sampson. "That tournament in Kansas City is part of the Big 12's culture and people schedule this time of the year around that tournament."
Year in and year out, Kansas fans make an impact on games when tournament season rolls around in March.
"It brings great value to our conference when people turn on, tune in and watch Iowa State play regardless of who they're playing," said Sampson. "Or they watch Kansas play and they see a packed arena. Now when the other teams play maybe not so much but that's why you have it in Kansas City."
Kansas hasn't had the dominant season fans had hoped. It used to own this event, but it's the six-seed in the Big 12 Tournament after going 11-9 in conference play.
However, the Jayhawks still have an opportunity to walk out of Kansas City with a Big 12 title if the fans can make this a Jayhawk home atmosphere.