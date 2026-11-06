Kansas Volleyball Star Taylor Stanley Talks Jayhawks’ 2026 Success

Kansas volleyball head coach Matt Ulmer and freshman star hitter Taylor Stanley have their team in prime position as the postseason draws nearer.

After sweeping No. 24 Baylor on Thursday inside Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena in Lawrence, the No. 15 ranked Jayhawks are now 17-5 on the season (10-2 in Big 12 play) and winners of five straight matches that started with a 3-0 sweep over No. 13 TCU in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 23.

KU is currently second in the Big 12 standings behind undefeated BYU (11-0, 19-1 overall) and has just six matches remaining before postseason play begins. The Jayhawks are expected to be contenders for the Big 12 crown and one of the higher seeds in the NCAA Tournament when brackets are announced on Nov. 29.

Despite the success that the Jayhawks have had thus far, Stanley says their eyes remain on the long-term goal.

“I think it’s easy to go up with the highs and be high off emotions and just really excited about it, which we are. It’s great, we’re doing great things, we’re really proud of each other. But I think it’s also a time where we just want to continue to learn and not get away from what we’ve been doing all season and just continue the good habits we established this season and keep them going throughout the season so we can go as far as we can.”

Stanley also said the team isn’t feeling the pressure of being a top 15 team in the country.

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“I think from the very beginning of the season we talked a lot about not listening to any outside noise…I think it’s important to not let any outside noise get to you and just progress throughout the season.”

Taylor Stanley posted 10 kills against KU volleyball’s second matchup against Baylor—here’s what she had to say postgame🎤 pic.twitter.com/PH5nKxOCWK — Jayhawks on KCSN (@jayhawks_kcsn) November 6, 2026

Stanley was a star at the local level before joining KU. She was the 2025 AVCA High School Region Player of the Year and twice made the 5A State All-Tournament Team playing at Blue Valley Southwest High School in Overland Park, Kansas.

She’s already stacked up many awards at KU during her freshman season, including being named Big 12 Preseason Freshman of the Year. She was also named Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week back on Sept. 22 and won Big 12 Rookie of the Week honors three consecutive weeks (Sept. 15-29).

Stanley credits her time honing her skills in high school and with her club team for the success she’s having now at KU.

“I had really great experiences at Dynasty, KC Power, and throughout high school. I think it’s just important being on different teams and learning to play with new girls … But I think it’s just important to throughout the years to establish great relationships – it’s helped out a lot.”

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