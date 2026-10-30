Kansas vs. TCU Football Betting: Horned Frogs Sit as Narrow Home Favorites

Coming off a massive upset win over Baylor, the Kansas football team has renewed momentum past the midway point of the season. Lance Leipold's group hopes the game-winning field goal block by Blake Herold can spark a run for a Jayhawk unit that had been struggling in recent weeks.

Following its home game, KU travels to Fort Worth this weekend to take on a solid TCU team. While the Horned Frogs sit at 3-4 on the year, they've also defeated Baylor and have lost their three other Big 12 matchups by only one possession.



Another victory could spark excitement in Lawrence, but it is far too premature to assume that after just one positive performance. Leipold and his staff need to build consistency to win back the fanbase, and right now, sportsbooks aren't expecting much from the Jayhawks this Saturday

Betting lines currently project TCU as a fairly comfortable home favorite heading into the contest. Here's what FanDuel Sportsbook lists in its latest odds two days before kickoff.

Kansas vs. TCU Football Betting Breakdown

FanDuel has the Jayhawks as 5.5-point underdogs, a spread that suggests the matchup could be relatively competitive. Still, Sonny Dykes' squad has the advantage of playing at home. The over/under of 45.5 points projects a combined scoring total in the range of a 25-20 final.

Oct 24, 2026; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Kansas Jayhawks safety Taylor Davis (27) celebrates during the second half against the Baylor Bears at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spread: -5.5 TCU, +5.5 Kansas

Moneyline: -210 TCU, +172 Kansas

Over/Under: 45.5 points

The Jayhawks were far from perfect in their previous win, trailing by double digits entering the fourth quarter at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. However, a couple of touchdown drives led by Isaiah Marshall and the offense put Kansas in front, and the defense did its job down the stretch. In the end, though, special teams proved decisive thanks to Herold's timely field goal block.

One area where KU can take advantage is TCU's subpar offense. The Horned Frogs average just 23.4 points per contest, the second-worst mark in the conference, and are alarmingly prone to turnovers, as evidenced by quarterback Jaden Craig's three giveaways in last week's loss to West Virginia.

Kansas also has many aspects to improve upon on both sides of the ball. The Jayhawks have a fighting chance on Saturday if they can avoid turnovers and costly mistakes, but that is easier said than done with this group.

Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.



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