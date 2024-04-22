Jalen Cooper Schedules Official Visit With Kansas
Official visit season is ramping up for many teams including the Kansas Jayhawks.
Official visits are the MVP of all visits as it’s usually the more important visit compared to others around it.
The Jayhawks recently had an athlete announce his official visit with the Jayhawks. That athlete is Jalen Cooper.
Cooper is a four-star wideout from Steele High School in Cibolo, Texas.
Cooper recently spoke with Blue Wings Rising about his upcoming official visit with the Jayhawks (June 7th-9th).
“They deserve an official visit because I want to meet the coaching staff and see the campus, and facilities,” Cooper stated to Blue Wings Rising. “I've never been to Kansas so I can't wait to get there! I just want to get there and soak it all in and vibe with the coaches!”
Cooper believes something in particular makes the Kansas Jayhawks a special destination.
“I like that they are a school that's on the rise and they have a great coaching staff.”
He recalls which coach he talks to and connects with the most as well as how big of a factor that plays in his recruitment.
“Coach Samuel the WR coach. He tries to talk to me once or twice a week to get to know me as a person off the field. It’s big because it lets me know it’s more than just about football.”
This is and will be his only visit to Kansas before the decision time he confirms to Blue Wings Rising.
He has a very special message to the coaches that he wants to be stated publicly.
“Just that I'm grateful for the coaches believing in me and thankful for allowing me to come on an official visit.”