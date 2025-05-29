Kansas Football Battling With Two Elite Programs for Defensive Recruit
On Wednesday, highly touted defensive tackle Alister Vallejo announced he would be making his college decision on June 10 between the Kansas Jayhawks, Michigan Wolverines, and Notre Dame Fighting Irish.
A powerful 6-foot-3, 310-pound star, Vallejo is one of the best interior linemen in his graduating year. 247 Sports ranks him the No. 203 overall player and No. 32 defensive lineman in the Class of 2026.
He is an incoming senior at Liberty Hill High School in Texas, where he totaled 51 tackles, seven sacks, and nine tackles for loss last year, according to MaxPreps.
Lance Leipold will have to compete with two of the best football programs in the country in the race to acquire Vallejo.
Perhaps the biggest competition KU faces is Notre Dame, as he is scheduled to take an unofficial visit to the campus next week.
Following that trip, Vallejo will officially visit Kansas starting June 6. He previously met with the coaching staff in Lawrence in March.
The Jayhawks have been involved in Vallejo's recruitment for quite some time, becoming just the second FBS school to offer him a scholarship this past January.
Some encouraging news is that his visit to Kansas will be his last before his college decision on June 10.
In what has been an incredible 2026 recruiting class for KU, Vallejo would be the latest impressive commitment if Leipold and Co. could land him.