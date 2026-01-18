The Kentucky Wildcats picked up their third-straight win on Saturday, pulling off yet another comeback win. But this one felt different. This game was against a longtime border state rival, Tennessee, one where you can never quit, no matter what. Kentucky knew coming in that bringing toughness would be a must. After finding themselves in a hole down 17 points, they certainly found it, completely flipping the switch for a comeback win.

With the win on the road against the Tennessee Volunteers in Knoxville, Kentucky has now won six of the last seven games in the historic rivalry, which is the first time that feat has happened since they won 12 of 13 road games in Knoxville from 1951-64. The Wildcats have also won four-straight at Tennessee for the first time since 2003-06. That sounds like a lot of recent success, because it is. It's not often to have this much success in your rival's home arena, but the Wildcats are doing now. Oh, and it's not just that, either. Tennessee is 100-2 in their last 102 home games when leading at halftime. Their two losses? Kentucky last season and now this season.

Following the game, Collin Chandler, who played at Kentucky last season and experienced their two regular season wins over Tennessee, both in Knoxville and Lexington, talked about how much the team loves playing in Knoxville, especially with all of the recent success. "It was great to come to Knoxville again. Our team loves playing in Knoxville." Chandler went on to talk about his team's incredible week of responding well in three-straight games. "It was a great team effort. Our team knows how to respond. I think today was a perfect example of that, this week has been a perfect example of that. So, I'm proud of the guys and how we respond."

Kentucky is on a historic run in Knoxville. Can they keep the magic going when the Vols visit Lexington in three weeks and make it two-straight wins in their home arena as well? The Wildcats are hoping that Saturday's big road win provides some much-needed momentum.

More news on the Kentucky Wildcats