2028 top-ranked in-state prospect discusses his recent Kentucky visit

This past Saturday was one of the best atmospheres Kentucky football has seen in years. From the pregame buzz around the tailgates to a rocking Kroger Field, it was an electric atmosphere against the #12 Alabama Crimson Tide. It was also a really big recruiting weekend with a number of the nation's top recruits in attendance. One of those was in-state star Kellan Hall, who is the #2 prospect in the entire country in 2028.

Hall, a 6-4 265 pound lineman out of Christian Academy of Louisville, made the short trip over to Lexington to check out the first big game of the Will Stein era. He and a number of other top prospects took in the incredible atmosphere. Following the game day visit, Kentucky Wildcats On SI spoke with Hall to get his thoughts on the visit to Kentucky this weekend. From his thoughts on the visit as a whole to Kentucky's lasting pitch to him, he broke it all down.

Kellan Hall | UK Athletics

What was Hall's impression of the game and how did his visit go with the staff? "It was truly first class from the moment I arrived in Lexington," he told Kentucky Wildcats On SI. "I got a chance to talk with some of the commits and get their take on what led to their commitment. The sellout crowd definitely added to the experience. I spent significant time with Coach (Will) Stein, Coach (Jay) Bateman, Coach (Anwar) Stewart, and GM Pete Nochta. They laid out a detailed plan on how they would put me in the best situation to make plays in their system and eventually a path to being a top pick in the league."

Will Stein and the Kentucky staff left Hall with an incredible message in their pitch to him. "The message was all about the opportunity to play early, be a cornerstone for the program, and leave a legacy. I definitely left knowing that I’m the priority for the program."

Hall recently cut his list of schools down to 12 which includes Kentucky along with Oklahoma, Ohio State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, Louisville, LSU, Michigan, Miami, Texas A&M, Georgia, Oregon and Texas. We'll see how things shake out with Oklahoma currently being viewed as the favorite, but the Kentucky staff sure looks to be right in the thick of things, especially after how the visit went over the weekend.

Can Will Stein pull off an absolutely massive recruiting win? He's got some serious competition, but he isn't going to back down.

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