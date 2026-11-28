Will Stein and the Kentucky Wildcats were looking to end the regular season with some momentum against Louisville on Saturday after losing three-straight entering the game. An 8-4 season with the potential to make it nine would really build momentum for the program. Louisville needed a win for the same reasons, as a 9-3 regular season would also give them plenty to build on. Recruits have taken notice of what Stein is doing in Lexington, and a win over Louisville would add to that.

They did just that, and in pretty epic fashion. In the first half, Kentucky started out generating explosive plays on offense and absolutely swarming the quarterback on defense. Thanks to that, they led 14-0 to start the game, only to put up a dud in the second quarter. The Wildcats totaled just 11 yards of offense in the entire second quarter, while Louisville was able to put points on the board and get some momentum with a touchdown in the final minute. It was a very good and efficient first quarter for Kentucky, but that was followed by a pretty poor second. The Cards put up 136 yards of offense, while Kentucky just couldn't move the ball. It was the complete opposite from a first quarter where Kentucky allowed just eight passing yards. Despite the struggles, they still led 14-10 at the half.

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Kentucky simply just couldn't let Louisville take control, but they really needed to get their offense clicking again in the second half. The Wildcats were able to hold the Cards to a field goal before putting a touchdown on the board early in the third. Kentucky eventually took a 21-13 lead into the fourth quarter after a massive stop that prevented the Cards from scoring late in the third. Louisville was able to get it right back thanks to a fumble by Kenny Darby in the redzone. The Cards were able to score and stops became crucial, and Kentucky made a huge one and got the ball back in the final minutes. That led to a game-winning field goal by Adam Zouagui in the final seconds that helped bring the Governor's Cup back to Lexington.

The Wildcats simply just found a way to win and even when Louisville had momentum when they tied things up in the fourth, big plays got it done when it mattered.

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