An important season finale awaits for Will Stein in his first season as head coach at Kentucky. After dropping three-straight games, an 8-4 finish that includes a win over your rival would provide more momentum heading into a future that is very bright surrounding the program. That's the Louisville Cardinals who will be standing in Kentucky's way on Saturday.

As for the Cards, they are 8-3 on the season and third in the ACC behind Miami and Wake Forest. Other than their loss to NC State, Louisville hasn't had a bad loss this season, as the other two were in close games against Ole Miss and Wake Forest. Kentucky certainly can't take them lightly, not just because of the rivalry, but because of how Louisville has played this season. Here are three things to know about the Jeff Brohm-led Cards.

Oct 9, 2026; Louisville, Kentucky, USA; Louisville Cardinals head coach Jeff Brohm reacts to a call during the fourth quarter of the game against the Florida State Seminoles at L&N Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Chris Carter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Statistically the best rushing attack in the ACC

This is where Louisville really can do damage. With multiple quality running backs, the Cards average the most yards on the ground in the ACC, averaging 207.9 yards per game. Isaac Brown and Kenyon Brown are a dynamic duo in the backfield for the Cards and they are a huge part of why Louisville has been able to put up a lot of points this season. Behind playoff contenders Miami and Wake Forest, Louisville is putting up 38.6 points per game, which is significantly more than those behind them.

Louisville has a QB capable of giving Kentucky problems

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Lincoln Kienholz has been a very consistent quarterback this season for Louisville and it's his dual-threat ability that can give Kentucky some real problems. With how the Wildcats have struggled defending such QB's, Kienholz could really put his stamp on this game on the offensive side. Louisville has had pretty balanced attack overall this season, but the QB is fifth in the ACC in passing yards per game, averaging 162 and has thrown 20 touchdowns. As for his rushing ability, he has rushed for team-high's 81, 69, and 53 yards this season. He can be deadly with his feet, but that ability is what opens up his passing game. Louisville has one of the best receivers in the conference, with Tre Richardson having multiple 100-plus yard games this season and has been a valuable weapon.

Nov 14, 2026; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals quarterback Lincoln Kienholz (3) passes the ball in the fourth Quarter at Kenan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the worst pass defenses in the ACC

This is an area that Will Stein can really take advantage and how Kentucky can keep up if it does end up being a shootout. Kentucky's defense has had its struggles in the secondary recently, and they themselves could capitalize on Louisville's struggles, too. The Cards have been one of the worst pass defenses in the conference. Louisville ranks 14th in the ACC in pass defense, giving up 243 yards per game through the air to their opponents. Joe Sloan could really put together a solid passing game plan on Saturday.

Don't let that 8-3 record fool you. Louisville may not have the strength of record like Kentucky's, but they have competed in all three loses, even with three-point losses to Ole Miss and Wake Forest earlier in the year. Kentucky could really benefit with ending their season on a high note.

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