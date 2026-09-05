Alex Afari is officially on Kentucky's roster for the 2026 season

We now have some official clarity on Alex Afari’s status. Following a long process in court to become eligible, Afari was ruled eligible for a fifth year on Wednesday before the NCAA’s appeal was denied on Friday, allowing him to officially be able to suit up for the Wildcats this season.

But, Kentucky fans waited in limbo as college rosters were being finalized all across the country and Afari was still not officially rostered. Well, on Saturday, Athletic Director J Batt finally provided some clarity on Afari’s status. According to Batt, the veteran linebacker is officially on Kentucky’s 2026 roster and is able to play in the season opener if Will Stein’s wishes to play him in the first game.

Jul 17, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Kentucky Wildcats linebacker Alex Afari answers questions from the media during the SEC Media Days at Omni Atlanta Hotel. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Godfree-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That is the question entering Saturday’s game against Youngstown State. Does Stein give Afari the reps, or does he choose to save him for the massive game against Alabama coming in week 2? Who knows, but Kentucky fans can finally completely breathe as Afar is good to go for the season.

Last week, Stein was still hesitant to say if he was playing Afari, even after the TRO was granted. Now we know that it looks like he was waiting on the NCAA’s appeal to clear, which was denied on Friday.

Kentucky head football coach Will Stein speaks during a news conference before the start of fall camp in Lexington, Ky., on Aug. 3, 2026. Stein discussed the Wildcats' offseason preparation and the start of preseason practice. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

“He's been working with us throughout fall camp," Stein said on Wednesday. "We're waiting for a few more things to be answered and if those get answered, then we'll proceed. The head coach was then asked about those things he is still waiting to get answers on. "Just with everything else, there are still some things that have to happen I think, for us to feel really confident about playing him."

Thanks to some confirmation from J Batt, fans won’t have to wait any longer to find out — Alex Afari is good to play for Kentucky in 2026.

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