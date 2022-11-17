Skip to main content

Brad White Has High Praise For UGA QB Stetson Bennett

Kentucky's DC compared the Georgia quarterback to Tom Brady on Wednesday.

When going down the list of all the issues that No. 1 Georgia can present a team, quarterback play probably doesn't rank too high. 

That's not the case for Kentucky defensive coordinator Brad White. He see's UGA QB Stetson Bennett as a real underrated threat: 

“Bennett is playing at an extremely high level right now. Surprised he doesn’t have some Heisman buzz. He is playing at that type of level,” White said on Wednesday. “He does not get the credit he deserves. He can create with arm and legs. He’s smart checking out of plays in certain looks. In real command back there.”

The senior has racked up 21 touchdowns for the Dawgs this season, 14 through the air and seven on the feet. He's thrown for at least 250 yards in nine of 10 games while tossing just five interceptions on 329 attempts. 

“He’s the best QB, probably, we've faced all year,” White said. “No disrespect to anyone else we've seen with his command; Hendon Hooker’s playing at an extremely high level; it’s just a testament to how well he's playing.”

Bennett's stats don't quite matchup to Hooker's, but that's due to the style of offense the Volunteers run compared to Georgia. It's clear that Bennett has taken that next step in his game, evolving the Bulldogs' offense that was already just fine a season ago when his play was barely above average. 

Of course, it helps when you have weapons such as Brock Bowers, Darnell Washington and Ladd McConkey. 

“This is as good of a group of tight ends as you’re going to find in college football,” White said. “Everybody sees the ability they have in the passing game. Everybody sees the different things that Bowers can do—catch bubble screens, take fly sweeps. But they’re also very good blockers who can move guys off the ball. With Bowers, Washington, (Oscar) Delp, and (Arik) Gilbert, any of those four could be a starter for anybody in the country. Bennett isn’t afraid to throw it up and away and let them go get it.”

Where White really finds value in Bennett is his experience. He's played across four separate seasons, combating against SEC competition week-in, week-out. Iron sharpens iron. So much so that the Kentucky DC is throwing out legendary comparisons. 

“Back at my time in Indy, when you faced (Aaron) Rogers, Brady, (Drew) Brees, that’s what makes those guys so special is their mind, they’ve seen so much,” White said. “Stetson has seen everything, and he’s able to process through it and put it in the right spot. That’s the challenge. We’ve got to try and give him something he hasn’t seen, but he’s probably seen everything over the past three years.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

High praise for an improving quarterback that's looking to defeat UK once again this Saturday. 

Kentucky Football News and Stories

COLUMN: Georgia Game-Week Providing Harsh Reminder to Kentucky

Mark Stoops Adjusting to "New World" of College Football, Transfer Portal

Wildcats and Cardinals to Square Off at Midday Next Weekend

Depth Chart update for Kentucky football can be found here.

More on Kentucky's stunning loss to the Commodores here.

COLUMN: Scangarello's Fate Sealed Following Vandy Loss

Will Levis Frustrated by Kentucky's Lack of Energy, Execution

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (2)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats
Georgia Bulldogs
Georgia Bulldogs

USATSI_19365565_168390308_lowres
Football

Brad White Has High Praise For UGA QB Stetson Bennett

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19441346_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

How to Watch, Listen: No. 4 Kentucky-SC State

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19388250_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Get To Know: SC State Still Searching For First Win of Season

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_16971196_168390308_lowres
Football

COLUMN: Georgia Game-Week Provides Harsh Reminder Toward Kentucky's Failed Season

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19442583_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Izzo Runs Laps Around Calipari Late In Cats' Double-OT Defeat to Michigan State

By Hunter Shelton
Watch: Scangarello Talks Ahead of Georgia
Football

Watch: Rich Scangarello Talks Ahead of Georgia

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19442562_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Oscar Tshiebwe Provides Swift Reminder of His Value in Season Debut at Champions Classic

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19441317_168390308_lowres
Men's Basketball

Cats Can't Close Late, Fall 86-77 to Michigan State in Double Overtime

By Hunter Shelton