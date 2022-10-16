Chris Rodriguez Reaches Milestone, Cements Legacy in Mississippi State Win

Chris Rodriguez cemented his legacy as one of the greatest Kentucky football players of all time on Saturday night in the Wildcats' 27-17 win over Mississippi State.

In a career-high 30 carries, the star running back ran for 196 yards and two touchdowns against the Bulldogs. It was the second-highest single-game performance of the senior's career.

In addition to carrying the Cats to a season-saving win, Rodriguez also became the fourth player in program history to surpass 3,000 rushing yards, joining Moe Williams, Sonny Collins and Benny Snell.

"It means a lot, I wasn't thinking about it," Rodriguez said. "Job's not done. We've still got a lot more games left."

From the get-go, offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello knew the offense was going to feed the rock to No. 24.

"In this conference, having a big-time back is everything, it really is. You have to rely on those guys to make hard yards, it can't be blocked perfectly all the time," Scangarello said. "When you can trust that, it makes the game easier to call, it makes your mind feel better and everyone feeds off that energy. (Rodriguez) is one of those special backs in that conference, I think he's a really solid person that I love to death."

Rodriguez earned his 17th 100-yard rushing game of his career against the Bulldogs, which is the third-most in program history. He averaged 6.5 yards-per-carry on Saturday night.

As he's always done, the senior RB notched many of his yards after contact. It took multiple Miss State players to bring down the tough runner nearly every time the ball was in his hands.

"We're just glad that we get to watch it from the sideline. When you get a back that's running that strong and firm, good luck," UK defensive coordinator Brad White said.

Kentucky quarterback Will Levis made his return to the field against the Bulldogs, and he couldn't quite get enough of watching Rodriguez flatline and maneuver past defenders drive after drive:

"It's literally so much fun to watch, to have that point of view to see him get to the second level, flat out making guys look silly, it's so cool," Levis said.

Multiple NFL scouts were in attendance for the ranked-SEC matchup, presumably to get eyes on Levis and his future NFL QB talent.

In the eyes of Scangarello, those scouts should be paying just as close of attention to the workhorse that led the Wildcats to the biggest win of the season:

"He's gonna be a very good NFL running back," Scangarello said. "He's a really talented player, but he's gonna be great in organizations because he's such a good guy. He's got competitive greatness, it's important to him, I trust him completely. It's the individual and the talent that makes him so special."

His second touchdown of the evening was the epitome of who Rodriguez is as a runner and a football player: Tough as nails, fighting for every yard on every play, refusing to be denied.

Levis mentioned after the win that once he found out he was going to be able to play, he sent a message to his offense, knowing that his team couldn't afford a third loss in a row.

"Play relentlessly and to just go out and go balls to the wall and we did," he said. "Controlled aggression, that was my message to the offense."

There is no football player that embodies aggression on the field more than Chris Rodriguez. He needs just 199 yards to pass Moe Williams for third on the all-time rushing list. 739 yards separate him from Benny Snell's program record.

When asked if he thinks that record is still in the cards with five games left in the regular season, Rodriguez said this.

"That's the plan, but if I don't, I don't, it is what it is."

The Wildcats Moved Up Three Spots to No. 19 in the Latest AP Poll

Wan'Dale Robinson Scored his First Touchdown in the NFL for the New York Giants

