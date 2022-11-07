Skip to main content

Depth Chart Update: Square Returns, Goodfellow Absent Ahead of Vanderbilt

Kentucky's punter is missing on the latest depth chart after making a game-saving play against Mizzou over the weekend

Kentucky's week 11 depth chart has been released ahead of the Wildcats' home matchup against the Vanderbilt Commodores.

Punter Colin Goodfellow is the newest addition to Kentucky's injury report, as he was carted off after making a game-saving play against Mizzou, getting a punt away following a bad snap that went over his head. Redshirt freshman Wilson Berry is now the only punter listed on the depth chart with three games to go in the regular season. 

Linebacker DeAndre Square is back on the depth chart after missing the Missouri matchup on Saturday. Square went to the locker room following the first defensive drive of the game against Tennessee. He would return and finish out the first quarter, but left early in the second, eventually remaining on the sideline. He was ruled out with an ankle injury. Trevin Wallace also remains listed as the potential starting weakside linebacker, as there is an "or" listed between the two LBs. 

Jacquez Jones is off the depth chart for the fourth consecutive game after suffering an injury in his return to Ole Miss on Oct. 1. No updated timetable has been provided for the team captain LB over the past couple of weeks. D'Eryk Jackson is set to make his fifth consecutive start as of Monday. 

Mark Stoops is set to speak to the media for his game-week press conference ahead of the Vanderbilt matchup on Monday afternoon. Wildcats Today will have updates when the Kentucky head coach hits the podium. 

