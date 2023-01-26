Devin Leary: Transferring to Kentucky 'Really Just a No-Brainer'

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The Devin Leary era is underway in the Bluegrass.

In the eyes of many, coach Mark Stoops and the Wildcats made out like bandits nabbing the NC State transfer — who was considered the top quarterback in the transfer portal by many.

Across five seasons in Raleigh, Leary compiled 6,807 passing yards, 62 touchdowns and 16 interceptions. He has also ran for five scores as a member of the Wolfpack from 2018-22.

Stoops labeled the acquisition a "home run," while returning offensive coordinator Liam Coen said the Sicklerville, N.J. native could throw the football "as good as anyone in the country."

Safe to say, Kentucky was overjoyed when it learned the veteran signal-caller was taking his talents to Lexington. The feeling is mutual for the 6-foot-1, 215-pounder.

"Kentucky checked off every single box," he told reporters on Wednesday.

Locking down Leary very well may have required checking off every single box, as he was quite the hot commodity around the nation once it was learned that he would be entering the portal.

"To be honest with you, probably about every school from every conference, so I can't really say it was a top five or anything," Leary said when asked about his portal interest and how many schools his decision came down to. "My biggest thing was just talking to my family, making sure I had the right personnel around me, making sure I had a collaborative relationship with the offensive coordinator and head coach, and then thirdly, you know, the scheme, the scheme of offense, making sure it's not too crazy different from what I'm used to, but at the same time helping me get to the next level and helping me succeed."

The return of Coen to Kentucky was certainly an attention grabber, but the former Rams OC wasn't the true catalyst for luring Leary to the SEC. That honor goes to wide receivers coach Scott Woodward, someone Leary says had recruited him out of high school, back when Woodward was a coach at UMass, he and Coen's alma mater.

Woodward's pitch? Right to the film room, showing Leary how he felt he could excel in the Wildcats' offense, something that immediately resonated with the QB:

"When (Woodward) started recruiting me, the first thing he started doing was just breaking down film. You know, given me an idea of what could potentially happen and like, instantly, it clicked in my mind that I knew I could operate in this offense," Leary said. "So I mean, really, that was the biggest priority for me, was finding the right system and the right fit. And I mean, for him to make it a priority of 'look, we know what you could do on the film, what you've done at NC State and we know you could translate right into this offense,' It was really just a no-brainer."

The hype that will inevitably surround Leary upon the beginning of the 2023 season is no longer unfamiliar for a QB wearing blue and white. Will Levis set the precedent upon arriving in 2021 that success under center is very possible while at UK. He made the jump transferring from Penn State, a move that now has him as perhaps the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NFL draft.

Leary won't try to be Levis 2.0, but he will have access to the same OC, same HC and perhaps a better group of skill position players than Levis had access to during his two seasons. The blueprint has been laid out, so to speak.

"I think it was awesome," Leary said of Levis' success. "I mean, it just goes to show that if you buy into this culture, if you buy into this program and really give it all that you have to this team, you know, a lot of good things can happen. But at the same time, everyone's process is different. So I'm really happy for Will."

Working through injuries is one thing that the two QBs do have in common, however. Levis battled through knocks and bumps that began to pile up throughout the 2022 campaign, hindering his ability greatly down the stretch. Leary's injuries have proven to be a bit more costly, as a pair of season-enders ruined two seasons during his time in Raleigh.

In 2020, his season was cut short in the fourth game of the year, as he suffered a broken fibula. He would rehab and come back better than ever in 2021, breaking out by throwing for 3,433 yards, 35 touchdowns (program record) and five interceptions, leading NC State to a 9-3 record.

After being touted as an NFL Draft prospect coming into the 2022 campaign, a major blow would again hamper his season. On Oct. 8, he went down with a torn pectoral on his throwing side, forcing him to miss the rest of the year, while the Wolfpack's season quickly spiraled downward.

"I mean, honestly, it was just two freak accidents," he said. "It can be frustrating, but you know, that's the game that we sign up to play. It's a violent sport. But you know, at the end of the day, I'm still grateful to be here ... I'm a guy that lives by 'everything happens for a reason.' So I know I'll bounce back and play better than I ever was before."

Leary updated his recovery from the pectoral injury on Wednesday, though he didn't confirm if he would be ready to play by the time spring ball rolls around:

"It's going really well. Just progressing each and every day, getting better and better every day. Really working hard with the training staff in there and the whole strength and conditioning staff is doing a really wonderful job with me. Just day by day, continue to get better and better."

"it's been a positive incline," he continued. "Really just learning up, going off the doctors word of how I can progress. Like I said, I've been getting a lot of positive feedback back and I feel great, so I'm really looking forward to it."

Working back to full strength is never an easy task, let alone having to do it in a new facility surrounded by a bunch of new teammates. While daunting, Leary says his new band of brothers have been open arms ever since he arrived, something he isn't taking for granted, as he wants his work on and off the field to speak for itself.

"Really just being able to get around the guys and really just prove to them through my hard work, prove to them that you know, I'm here to be here," he said. "I'm very happy to be here, but at the same time it's an honor and a privilege to be here. So, I need to prove to them that I'm gonna put in the work that it takes, a lot of time and that I take it very serious."

