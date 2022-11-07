Injury Update: Goodfellow Out For Season, Square 'Has Chance' to Return Against Vandy

With three games left on the docket for the 2022 regular season, Kentucky has dealt with more than its fair share of injuries.

Ahead of the Wildcats' matchup against Vanderbilt, one more starter is not expected to play after suffering an injury last weekend against Missouri.

Punter Colin Goodfellow will miss the rest of the season after suffering a knee / lower leg injury in the 21-17 win over Missouri.

With less than three minutes to go in a one possession game, Kentucky was unable to move the chains for what was the umpteenth time, calling for the Cleveland, Ohio native to come back out and boot the ball away to the Tigers.

That of course, was the plan until Clay Perry's snap went way over the head of Goodfellow, calling for some rapid improv from the senior. Racing back near the UK end zone, he was able to somehow collect the football and get a punt off, moments before getting drilled by Mizzou's Will Norris.

Miraculously, Goodfellow remained in the tackle box according to the referees, meaning Norris' tackle was a roughing the punter penalty, gifting the Cats 15 yards and an automatic first down.

The play didn't all go in favor of Kentucky, however. After the hit, Goodfellow remained down. for some time, seemingly in pain. He would eventually be carted off to the locker room. Head coach Mark Stoops confirmed at his game-week press conference on Monday that the super senior would miss the rest of the year.

"Feel very bad for for Colin, as he made a tremendous play for us at that moment. Unfortunately, he took a serious injury, and will be out for the remainder of the season. So you know, he made a great play. sacrifice for the team. Unfortunately he is hurt seriously."

Redshirt freshman Wilson Berry will take over as the punter for the remainder of the season.

There is good news on the injury front, however, as linebacker and team captain DeAndre Square may return on Saturday against Vanderbilt.

Square went to the locker room following the first defensive drive of the game against Tennessee. He would return and finish out the first quarter, but left early in the second, eventually remaining on the sideline. He was ruled out with an ankle injury.

After not playing against Mizzou, Stoops said that the LB "has a chance" to play against the Commodores and that they'll know more about his status later in the day on Monday. He was listed on the week 11 depth chart.

Wildcats Today will have injury updates and more as Kentucky prepares to take on Vandy this Saturday at Kroger Field

