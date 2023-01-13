Kentucky DL Transfer Justin Rogers Commits to Auburn

Arguably the biggest and most surprising name to enter the transfer portal out of Kentucky has a found a new home in the same conference.

Defensive lineman Justin Rogers announced on Thursday that he has committed to Auburn and new head coach Hugh Freeze:

Rogers was rated as a 5-star and the No. 10 prospect in the 2020 class by Rivals, coming out of Oak Park High School in Michigan. He would play in seven games for UK in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, totaling nine tackles.

He would then start four games while playing in all 13 in 2021, collecting 16 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Rogers blossomed in the 2022 campaign as a junior, manning the starting nose guard position all season, where he had 35 tackles, 1.5 TFL and 0.5 sacks.

It was rumored that heading to the NFL draft was a possibility for the 6-foot-3, 332-pounder, but Rogers instead tested the waters of the transfer portal, finding a comfy landing spot down on The Plains.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports originally reported Rogers' entry into the portal and later reported that big programs like LSU and Georgia were among those interested in the nose guard. Eventually, Freeze and the new-look Tigers locked down the coveted portal target.

Rogers' decision came just one day after fellow former Wildcat Kavosiey Smoke announced his new destination, as the running back is taking his talents to Boulder to play for new head coach Deion Sanders and Colorado.

There are now just six Wildcats in the portal — which closes on Jan. 18 that are yet to make a decision:

WR Rahsaan Lewis

WR Tae Tae Crumes

DB Adrian Huey

RB Mike Drennen II

OL Kiyaunta Goodwin

DB Kobi Albert

Transfer portal tracker can be found here.

