Multiple Big Programs Reportedly Interested in Kentucky DL Transfer Justin Rogers

Kentucky football suffered its biggest loss of the transfer portal window on Tuesday, when it was announced that three-year Wildcat defensive lineman Justin Rogers has filed paperwork to enter the portal.

Steve Wiltfong of 247Sports was the first to report the news:

Since then, Wiltfong has also reported that multiple big-name programs could be in the mix for Rogers' recruitment, including LSU, Georgia and rival Louisville. Rogers originally chose UK over both of the SEC heavy hitters, Tennessee and Michigan.

Rogers was rated as a 5-star and the No. 10 prospect in the 2020 class by Rivals, and was highly sought after coming out of Oak Park High School in Michigan. He would play in seven games for UK in the COVID-shortened 2020 season, totaling nine tackles.

He would then start four games while playing in all 13 in 2021, collecting 16 tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks. Rogers blossomed in the 2022 campaign as a junior, manning the starting nose guard position all season, where he had 35 tackles, 1.5 TFL and 0.5 sacks.

It was rumored that heading to the NFL draft was a possibility for the 6-foot-3, 332-pounder, but Rogers will instead test the waters of the transfer portal. A return to Lexington is a possibility, but it appears as though he may be on the move to a high-profile program.

Rogers is the 12th Wildcat to enter the portal.

NCAA legislation adopted this past August, players can no longer enter the portal any time they want. They have just a 45-day window from Dec. 5 to Jan. 18 to do so, as well as a 15-day window from May 1 to May 15 following spring practices. Players are not restricted on when they have to exit the portal and commit to a school.

Kentucky's Early Signing Period tracker can be found here.

Kentucky's transfer portal tracker can be found here.

Read what Mark Stoops said about new QB Devin Leary here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.