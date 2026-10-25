Kentucky football pulls away for a big win against Vandy

With a 6-1 record halfway through the season, Kentucky football's playoff hopes were alive entering Saturday's game against Vandy. The Wildcats needed to avoid a loss to the Commodores, who were coming in winless in the SEC and looking to spoil someone's season, as it would be a big hit to their resume and hurt playoff chances with the schedule they have left.

In the first half, time of possession was not in favor of the Wildcats. Kentucky's offense could not get going early as its first two drives resulted in quick three-and-outs. Halfway through the first half, Vandy had the ball for 17:34 compared to just 3:23 for the Wildcats. That led to multiple scoring opportunities for the Commodores, who took advantage and grabbed a 10-0 lead. Kentucky's offense finally was able to get going in the second quarter. After having just six plays to show for themselves, Kenny Minchey found his rhythm and led Kentucky to its first score of the game, making it 10-7. The defense then responded with a quick stop and gave their team the ball back with a few minutes left in the half and Kentucky used that to score once again right before halftime with a beautiful direct snap run at the 1-yard line by Willie Rodriguez.

Oct 24, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats tight end Henry Boyer (87) reacts as he runs to the sideline after tight end Willie Rodriguez scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky then took a 14-10 lead into the second half and knowing they had the ball coming out of the half, had to capitalize and keep things up like they did late in the first half. They started off with a huge 44-yard pass to Kenny Darby that set up an early third quarter score to go up 21-10. Kentucky had all of the momentum, and Vandy answered thanks to a reversed call that led to a 4th down conversion for a 34-yard touchdown to make it 21-17. The Wildcats needed to answer and keep control. They were held to a field goal, but the defense immediately forced a fumble and they had the ball inside with 15 entering the final quarter up 24-17. Vandy held Kentucky to another field goal, but another Kentucky takeaway followed, thanks to Ty Bryant, and a Minchey tush-push went on to ice the game for the Wildcats as they took a 34-17 lead. The Wildcats ended up scoring on its last six drives after their first two went scoreless.

Oct 24, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) hands the ball to Kentucky Wildcats running back CJ Baxter (1) during the first quarter against the Vanderbilt Commodores at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Wildcats did what they needed to and ultimately took care of business against Vandy as their hot season continues and playoff hopes remain alive. Now, Kentucky has a chance to get into the top 10 heading into next week and with a bye week up next, maybe even higher the following week. After a rough first quarter, the Wildcats completely flipped the script and turned up the heat on offense especially. Once the offense got going, they never really stopped and it was the defense that helped create the plays that iced it late as they pulled away for the win.

Next up, Kentucky has a much-needed bye week that will let some guys heal up, especially on defense, which has been banged up for a few weeks. Then, a road matchup with Tennessee awaits with major SEC implications on the line as Kentucky now remains in first-place in the conference after Saturday's win.

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