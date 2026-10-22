The injury report for Kentucky football vs. Vandy has been released

Kentucky football has been pretty banged up on the defensive end lately and were also without starting running back CJ Baxter this past Saturday against Oklahoma. After picking up a gritty win down in Norman, the Wildcats will be taking on a Vandy team that is winless in the SEC through four games, but one that Kentucky can't overlook.

As the Wildcats continue to pop up in many playoff projections after yet another win, every single day becomes important if they want to capitalize on a historic start through seven games. Ahead of the matchup with Vandy, here is what the injury report looks like.

SEC Availability Report | SEC

For Kentucky, linebacker Sam Greene is a significant one to monitor, as he is listed as doubtful. Receiver Nic Anderson is also questionable. Linebacker Grant Grayton is once again listed as out for Saturday's game. Will Stein does not expect it to be a season-long issue. “Not expected to be a season thing, so I'm hoping over the next few weeks we can get him back." The Wildcats will likely get CJ Baxter back ahead of Saturday's matchup, as he is listed as probable, along with linebacker Tavion Wallace.

Earlier this week, Stein made sure his players and fans know to not underestimate what Vandy can do. He isn't paying attention to that 3-4 record next to their name. "I don't think any of us in this room or this organization need to be fooled by any type of record. Last time I checked, (Vandy) embarrassed Kentucky last year and so we know what they are able to do in all three phases."

Oct 17, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores wide receiver Junior Sherrill (0) runs with the ball after a made catch against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vandy also features one of the best wide receivers in the country, who is 11th nationally in receiving yards and a massive focal point in how they find success on offense. That, along with Kentucky needing to continue winning to keep their playoff hopes alive are the stories entering this one. The Wildcats can't afford a slip up ahead of a tough stretch to end the season.

They'll be facing Vandy mostly healthy on Saturday.

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