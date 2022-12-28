Kentucky Linebacker Jacquez Jones Ready to 'Give it All' in Final Game as a Wildcat

Super senior linebacker Jacquez Jones is suiting up as a Kentucky Wildcat for one final time this weekend in the Music City Bowl against Iowa.

It's been a tumultuous final season for the Tuscaloosa, Alabama native, one that's primarily seen him sit on the sidelines.

After transferring to UK from Ole Miss, Jones made an immediate impact in 2021, leading the team with 86 tackles while adding 3.5 tackles-for-loss, three quarterback hurries, an interception, a forced fumble and a fumble recovery.

He would start in 12 of 13 games that season, but was unable to go in the Citrus Bowl due to injury, being one of many Cats who didn't take part in the win over the Hawkeyes.

That wouldn't be the final chapter of Jones' collegiate career, as he opted to return for a second season at Kentucky. On Oct. 1, he made his return to Ole Miss, taking on the Rebels in his new uniform.

After collecting an interception in Oxford, the 6-foot, 233-pounder suffered a lower-body injury that forced him to miss the rest of the game. Coach Mark Stoops announced that he would be out for the "forseeable future", with many wondering if he would be able to take the field again as a Wildcat.

That opportunity would come, but it had to wait until the final week of the regular season in the Governor's Cup against Louisville. After missing six games, Jones picked up three tackles in the win over the Cardinals, including an important fourth down stop that kept momentum with the Cats.

Now, the linebacker has had more time to get fully healthy and is ready to go out with a bang — fittingly against the same postseason opponent he was unable to go up against a year ago.

“It’s big for me because I didn’t get a chance to play (Iowa) last year because I was out with an injury, and I’ve been out the whole season with an injury. So coming to play this game means a lot to me," he told reporters on Tuesday. "It also means a lot to everyone else on the team. Knowing we got another opportunity, it’s our last time we’re going to be together so we gotta make it count.”

Making the most of the time he has left at UK has become very important to the veteran. When speaking to reporters during fall camp this August, Jones cited learning not to take football from granted as he moved into his last go-round in college:

"Being hurt, not being able to play in the bowl game, that really hurt me and that made me think that, God could have you somewhere right now, and the next day it could be completely taken away," he said.

"My thing is never take anything for granted, and I feel like last year I was taking stuff for granted. Not being in the film room, the training room. I just knew like, I could be here one day and be gone the next, so everyday I just come out here and try to do my best."

He hasn't been rewarded with ample playing time as a result of his new lease on life as a football player, but he's maintained his role as a leader for the up-and-coming Cats over the season, whether he was in pads on the field or not. That will be encapsulated on Saturday as he officially passes the torch to the next linebackers up.

"They're getting somebody who's been through a lot," Jones said about setting an example on the field as a leader. "I can be here with these younger guys, I could've had the chance to opt-out, get ready for the next level, but for me, I love Kentucky."

It's not just for show, either. He's well aware that playing football at the next level is not cemented in his future, so pouring everything out on the field at Nissan Stadium this Saturday is not an option.

All the while, Jones will play the part of role model, just the same as he always has during his two-year stint in Lexington.

"The NFL's not guaranteed. So i'm going to play this game like my last, give it all and show the young guys that 'Hey, when you get to my level, you still got to lead by example.'"

Kickoff between the Wildcats and Hawkeyes is set for noon EST on Dec. 31. The game will air on ABC.

