Kentucky loses key WR to transfer portal

Kentucky football is losing one of their best wide receivers from the 2025 season. According to On3's Pete Nakos, Kentucky WR Hardley Gilmore has entered the transfer portal. Just a few hours after Kentucky's Cam Miller entered the portal, who was an emerging receiver for the Wildcats last season, before then picking up their first transfer WR commitment, another top receiver has decided to go in another direction

This one is a big loss, as Gilmore was one of former Kentucky QB Cutter Boley's favorite targets last season along with Kendrick Law, as he really emerged through the year in the WIldcats' wide receiving core. Gilmore was second on Kentucky's roster in receptions with 28 catches on 313 yards, averaging 11.1 yards per reception, along with one touchdown. Kentucky fans know all about the offenses struggles last season, but when the Wildcats found success in the passing game, there was a good chance it was through Gilmore.

The 6-1 receiver saw a huge jump in production from his freshman to sophomore seasons. As a freshman, Gilmore had just 6 catches for 153 yards, before quickly becoming one of the team's reliable receivers as a sophomore, as he, Kendrick Law, and tight end Willie Rodriguez became by far the most reliable pass-catchers for the Kentucky Wildcats. He almost didn't return to Kentucky for a second season, as he entered the portal last offseason, committing to Nebraska before then opting to return. His best game as a Wildcat included 6 receptions for 55 yards on the road at Vandy, one of Kentucky's only bright spots in the blowout during the season's second-to-last game.

Now, Gilmore is putting his name into the transfer portal, with new head coach Will Stein is working to bring in a number of fresh and new talent as the new era of Kentucky football begins. Kentucky has plenty of players in the transfer portal, while also obviously having a number of transfers coming into the program. Let's take a look at some of the key departures so far:

Kentucky football key off-season departures

QB Cutter Boley

QB Stone Saunders

EDGE Steven Soles

CB DJ Waller

S Cam Dooley

WR Cam Miller

WR Troy Stellato

WR Hardley Gilmore

RB Dante Dowdell

RB Jamarion Wilcox