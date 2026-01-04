Kentucky transfer QB Cutter Boley has found his new school

After entering his name in the transfer portal as soon as it opened on Friday, Kentucky quarterback Cutter Boley has found his new home. According to On3, Boley has committed to Arizona State after spending the first two years of his college career in Lexington.

Boley gained momentum with Arizona State as soon as he entered the portal, and it should come as no surprise that he is ending up as a Sun Devil. As a native of Lexington, Boley was the piece Kentucky wanted to build around for the future, but that was until Mark Stoops' departure and the hire of new head coach Will Stein, who appears to be wanting to hand-pick his guy and find someone best suited for his offense and how he runs things.

Learning the ropes as a backup quarterback in his freshman season at Kentucky, Boley took over QB1 reins just two games into the 2025 season. turned himself into a quality quarterback in the conference, even earning All-SEC Freshman Team honors. He went on to total 2,160 yards, along with 15 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. With the Boley to Arizona State buzz now coming to fruition, it's worth noting who Kentucky's top quarterback target to replace him is: Arizona State transfer Sam Leavitt, who is the top-ranked player in the entire portal.

Leavitt would be an absolutely massive get, and the buzz with him and Kentucky just continues to grow. Things began to move quickly as talk of Kentucky and Leavitt started to heat up, especially since he entered the portal with a "do not contact tag" after buzz started to grow with his school and Boley. Then, Leavitt set a visit to Kentucky this weekend. We'll see how Kentucky does with Leavitt as we move forward in his recruitment, but as we're talking about Stein picking his own guy in the portal, here is what he said in his introductory press conference when asked what he looks for in a quarterback:

""You start, kind of in your career, do they fit the measurables? But at quarterback, it's so much more than that. It's do they have the mental makeup to be the top, toughest M'Fer on the field? Because that's what they got to be. They got to be mentally and physically tough. That's really where it starts with me, and then processing ability, being extremely accurate thinking. If you look at the guys that I've coached recently, all over 70% passers, if you're not over 70% High School, it makes you think you're going to be 70% college. So we look at that, arm talent only takes you so far. You rarely ever throw it 70 yards, unless it's a Hail Mary situation. So can you be accurate? Can you throw on time? Can you withstand the confines of a pocket? And then in today's modern football, you got to be mobile."

As Boley to Arizona State is now happening, could Kentucky actually be pulling off a QB swap?