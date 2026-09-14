The loss to Alabama is not changing Will Stein's process at Kentucky

Kentucky's loss to Alabama on Saturday in very deflating fashion. The Wildcats tested the #12 team in the country for much of the game, holding the lead up until halfway through the third quarter. Things changed after halftime. Not only did Kentucky's offense really start to make self-inflicted mistakes as the wide receivers struggled to get open, but the fatigue on defense was clear.

The offense continued to put their own defense in tough situations as they just couldn't move the ball against Alabama's elite secondary. Kentucky went 1-14 on third downs for the entire game, including none in the second half and the Crimson Tide scored 32 unanswered to pull away quick and late. Kentucky crumbled, but for half of the game, Kentucky was in it and even had a lead. Despite the loss, Will Stein isn't looking to change anything with his approach at Kentucky. He's here to remind players and fans that we're only two games into the season and sometimes, you can benefit from an outcome like the one on Saturday, especially early in the year.

Sep 12, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) throws a pass during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"The good thing, the positive is we're 1-1. We're not 12 games in. This is the second game of the year," Stein said following Saturday's game. "Got a lot to improve on, which is good. The tape will tell us completely where we're at, and we got an opportunity to get better this week and go into a hostile environment in College Station. ...Our players are hurting. Listen, sometimes you need kind of a shock to the system per se, to figure out some stuff. That’s not just players, that’s coaches, that’s everybody. I know our guys will respond because they’ve done it this entire time that we’ve been here. And this isn’t just conditional coaching, this is unconditional. We are going to show up tomorrow and figure out what we need to do to improve."

Stein then said that he, the staff, and players are not going to change the way they do things and approach the week based on this one game.

"The way that we practice, the way that we plan, the way that we do everything is what I know as a championship-level standard. We are not going to change just based on one result. We really trust our process and how we go about things and this is a great learning lesson for all of us. And credit to Coach DeBoer and his entire team. That guy wins everywhere he goes, and so you know, Alabama has really created a standard in this league of excellence, and so that's what we're striving for."

Sep 12, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Ty Bryant (14), defensive back Jordan Castell (5) and linebacker Sam Greene (2) celebrate with defensive lineman Mi'quise Humphrey-Grace (90) after he scores a touchdown during the first quarter against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky faced likely the best defense they will face all season and gave the #12 team in the country real trouble for much of the game as they led for over half of it, a team that they went in as a 10.5-point underdog. That's really something to hang your hat on as the Will Stein era begins.

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