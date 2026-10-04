Kentucky rallies from down 17 to escape with a thrilling OT win at South Carolina

Kentucky's game at South Carolina on Saturday was an important one for both sides. For the Wildcats, it would mean one step closer to bowl eligibility with a tough remaining schedule. As for the Gamecocks, head coach Shane Beamer was essentially fighting for his job against Will Stein-led Kentucky, as they also looked to save their season. After starting out down 17, Kentucky climbed back and escaped Columbia with a thrilling 35-34 overtime win, their largest comeback road win in conference play in program history.

The Wildcats were facing a team that had their backs against the wall after a rough 2-2 start to the season, a team that is not as bad as their record makes them look, featuring one of the best running backs in the SEC. How did things go for the Wildcats in the big swing game on the road in Columbia? Things did not go well to start, but that's what makes the story so good. The defense allowed plenty of chunk plays, including big scrambles from quarterback LaNorris Sellers and plenty of rushing yards in general. The offense just struggled to find its rhythm on the first few drives that included multiple sacks and penalties. Kentucky found themselves in need of points down 17-0 late in the first half and after a fumble recovery in scoring position, they put some on the board with a CJ Baxter touchdown and then a field goal to cut it to 17-10. But, a field goal by the Gamecocks gave them a 10-point halftime lead.

Oct 3, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) rolls out against the South Carolina Gamecocks in the first quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kentucky came into the second half getting the ball first and needed points down by 10. They got it on the first possession of the half and made it a one-score game thanks to a 17-yard touchdown by Kenny Darby. The Wildcats were responding in a big way since starting off down 17 in the second quarter and they continued doing that with a touchdown to get their first lead of the game, 24-20 to end the third quarter. Once it looked like Kentucky was about to take full control, South Carolina took a fourth quarter lead, 27-24.

The Wildcats needed to continue responding in what felt like a back-and-forth game in the fourth quarter. Kentucky's defense stepped up late in the first half, and they did so again late to give the offense an opportunity to take the lead. The Wildcats opted for a field goal to tie things with just under five minutes left. Then, the defense came up with another big stop and gave the offense a shot to take the lead with two minutes to go. Kentucky marched down the field trying to manage the clock, but that came back to bite them as they couldn't get the snap off before regulation ended. In overtime, South Carolina got on the board first and Kentucky had to score on its next possession and they did along with going for two points for the win. It took a lot of guts for Stein to go for it at the end instead of tying it, but that decision paid off big time.

Will Stein once again helped produce an epic third quarter and that helped Kentucky climb back in it to win an absolute thriller.

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