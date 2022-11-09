Kentucky Ranked No. 24 in Latest College Football Playoff Poll

The latest College Football Playoff Rankings have been released, and Kentucky has cracked the Top 25.

After being unranked a week ago, the Wildcats check in at No. 24 ahead of their matchup against Vanderbilt.

Georgia Ohio St Michigan TCU Tennessee Oregon LSU USC Bama Clemson Ole Miss UCLA Utah Penn St UNC NC State Tulane Texas Kansas St Notre Dame Illinois UCF Florida St Kentucky Washington

Kentucky is still unranked in the latest AP Poll, but is No. 24 in the newest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky will be without punter Colin Goodfellow for the rest of the season. For more on the injury and others ahead of the Cats' matchup against Vanderbilt, click here.

Linebacker DeAndre Square has returned to the depth chart after not playing against Mizzou.

The Wildcats will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST next weekend against Georgia

