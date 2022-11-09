Skip to main content

Kentucky Ranked No. 24 in Latest College Football Playoff Poll

The latest College Football Playoff Rankings have been released, and Kentucky has cracked the Top 25.

After being unranked a week ago, the Wildcats check in at No. 24 ahead of their matchup against Vanderbilt. 

  1. Georgia 
  2. Ohio St 
  3. Michigan 
  4. TCU 
  5. Tennessee 
  6. Oregon 
  7. LSU 
  8. USC 
  9. Bama 
  10. Clemson 
  11. Ole Miss 
  12. UCLA 
  13. Utah 
  14. Penn St 
  15. UNC 
  16. NC State 
  17. Tulane 
  18. Texas 
  19. Kansas St 
  20. Notre Dame 
  21. Illinois 
  22. UCF 
  23. Florida St 
  24. Kentucky 
  25. Washington

Kentucky is still unranked in the latest AP Poll, but is No. 24 in the newest USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

Kentucky Football News

Kentucky will be without punter Colin Goodfellow for the rest of the season. For more on the injury and others ahead of the Cats' matchup against Vanderbilt, click here.

Linebacker DeAndre Square has returned to the depth chart after not playing against Mizzou.

The Wildcats will kickoff at 3:30 p.m. EST next weekend against Georgia

