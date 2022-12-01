Skip to main content

Potential Kentucky OC Target Brian Hartline Pledges Commitment to Ohio State

The Buckeyes' wide receivers coach appears to want to stay in Columbus amid coaching carousel rumors.

Kentucky football is on the hunt for its fourth offensive coordinator in as many seasons.

Rich Scangarello was fired on Tuesday afternoon after just one season in Lexington,  as the Wildcats' offense failed to pick up steam along the entirety of the 2022 campaign, as they averaged just 22.1 points-per game.

There are no official offensive coordinator candidates linked to UK, though there has already been plenty of speculation regarding coaches around the country in both the college space and in the NFL. 

Related: Six potential offensive coordinator candidates for Kentucky

One of those top names that was first mentioned was Ohio State wide receivers coach and passing game coordinator Brian Hartline. Though he's an OSU alum, he does has a tie to Kentucky via his brother Mike, who played for the Wildcats from 2006-10. 

Hartline — considered one of the better recruiters in college football — has also been mentioned as a potential candidate for replacing Luke Fickell as Cincinnati head coach. 

Despite that, it seems like he won't be leaving Columbus any time soon: 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"I am aware of the speculation surrounding my name connected to other vacant coaching positions and appreciate all of the support, but right now my heart is at Ohio State and I do not have any plans to go anywhere else," Hartline said in a tweet on Thursday. 

Hartline has a base salary of $950,000 per year in a two-year contract signed in March 2022. He is the second-highest paid offensive assistant on Ohio State behind offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson. 

The search for a new OC in Lexington will be an important one, though it appears a top option will be off the table. 

Will Levis announces intention to enter 2023 NFL Draft. More here.

Find out about Kentucky's latest commit to the Class of 2023 here.

QB transfer portal tracker can be seen here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.

In This Article (1)

Kentucky Wildcats
Kentucky Wildcats

USATSI_13648406_168390308_lowres
Football

Potential Kentucky OC Target Brian Hartline Pledges Commitment to Ohio State

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_17986870_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Wide Receiver Rahsaan Lewis Entering Transfer Portal

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19080613_168390308_lowres
Football

New: Kentucky RB Kavosiey Smoke Enters Transfer Portal

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_16783038_168390308_lowres
Football

Transfer Portal Targets: Bluegrass Ties Emerging Via Alabama OL Bowles, Stanford LB Herron

By Hunter Shelton
USATSI_19437804_168390308_lowres
Football

Kentucky Lands Commitment From Long Snapper Walker Himebauch

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_19511643_168390308_lowres
Football

Will Levis Announces Intention to Enter 2023 NFL Draft

By Wildcats Today Staff
DBDE8484-B6F5-4588-BD8A-D359B061BC09
Recruiting

Kentucky OL Commit to Take Official Visit to SEC Rival

By Wildcats Today Staff
USATSI_18986412_168390308_lowres
Football

Jalen Geiger Tabbed to SEC Community Good Works Team

By Wildcats Today Staff