Kentucky Wide Receiver Chauncey Magwood Entering Transfer Portal

The sophomore from Georgia is hitting the portal after two years in Lexington

The first domino has fell in the land of the transfer portal for Kentucky football. 

Sophomore wide receiver Chauncey Magwood has announced via Twitter that he will be officially entering the transfer portal when it opens on Dec. 5: 

The announcement comes just one day after the Albany, Ga. native tweeted "It's been real #BBN." 

Magwood caught just seven passes this year, though he was one of just seven players to total upwards of 100 receiving yards (104). His touchdown came in the season-opening win over Miami (OH). 

Game recap of Kentucky's win over Louisville can be found here.

More on Matt Ruffolo's historic night here.

Barion Brown Denies Transfer Rumors here.

Watch: Stoops, Levis and more talk Governor's Cup win over Cardinals

Game Notes from the victory can be found here

