Live Updates, Game Score, Notes: Music City Bowl - Kentucky vs. Iowa

It's time for the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville.

Kentucky football will look for its fifth consecutive victory in postseason games, as well as its second win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2022.

Follow along here for live game coverage as the Wildcats look to end the year on a high note. You can also follow along with lead editor Hunter Shelton on Twitter here.

LIVE GAME SCORE

FIRST QUARTER

Iowa Drive Two:

Kentucky Drive Two: Destin Wade just aired it out for the first time this afternoon, chucking one up for Barion Brown. Nice play by Iowa DB Sebastian Castro to break things up. Kentucky is near the 50.

Later in the drive, 3rd and 3, Wade runs read option but goes nowhere. Kentucky punts for the second time in two drives. Iowa gets a good return on the punt, getting to its own 40.

Wade is 4-6 for 29 yards.

Iowa Drive One: Joe Labas starts at QB for the Hawkeyes. He also has a fast start, he hits tight end Sam LaPorta for a nice 14 yard gain, before connecting on a screen to Luke Lachey for 12 more. Labas is already 3-3 for 37 yards.

Later in the drive on 3rd and 2, Kentucky gets a stop via a Jordan Lovett and Trevin Wallace tackle at the line of scrimmage.

TURNOVER: Iowa goes for it on 4th and 2 at the UK 33, but Labas' pass is broken up by Jordan Lovett. Nice early stand for the UK defense, though the Hawkeyes moved the ball a little too easy on that opening drive.

Kentucky Drive One: Destin Wade opens the game at QB for the Wildcats. He opens the game 2-2, including a 15-yard completion to Dane Key.

After a failed end around and blocked pass, Wade tries to scramble on third and 13 but is wrapped up. Kentucky punts away to the Iowa 22.

PREGAME INFORMATION

IOWA WINS THE COIN TOSS, DEFERS TO SECOND HALF.

