Northern Illinois Transfer OT Marques Cox Commits to Kentucky

Kentucky football has landed its second transfer portal commit, once again in the form of an offensive lineman.

Northern Illinois offensive tackle Marques Cox announced on Thursday that he has committed to come and join the Big Blue Wall in 2023:

A 3-star prospect coming out of Peoria, Illinois, Cox was signed with NIU's 2018 recruiting class. He was rated as the 119th best offensive tackle and the 32nd best player in the state of Illinois.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pounder would become a staple of the Huskies' O-line, starting 33 games across his tenure. In 2021, he was a vital piece in the trenches that helped NIU garner the fourth-best rushing attack in the nation, averaging over 240 yards-per-game on the ground. The Huskies would be crowned MAC Champions that season.

Fittingly enough, Cox's long streak of games would end in Lexington, as he went down with a season-ending injury when NIU took on UK at Kroger Field on Sept. 24. He'll now look for redemption in his final year of eligibility, presumably sliding into that left tackle role he's played throughout his college tenure.

Veteran Kenneth Horsey played LT for the Cats this year, but would easily slide over to his normal left guard position, if he chooses to return for his super senior season in 2023.

Cox joins Alabama transfer Tanner Bowles as UK commits via the almighty transfer portal. The Big Blue Wall is continuing to take a new shape after a disappointing 2022 campaign that led to a 7-5 record for the Wildcats.

Kentucky 's transfer portal tracker can be found here.

