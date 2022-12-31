Skip to main content

Pregame Report: Destin Wade Taking First Team Reps at QB for Kentucky

It'll be a homecoming occasion for Kentucky's new starting QB this afternoon.

It's time for the 2022 TransPerfect Music City Bowl in Nashville. 

Kentucky football will look for its fifth consecutive victory in postseason games, as well as its second win over the Iowa Hawkeyes in 2022. 

If the Wildcats are to close out the year with a win, it'll happen without star quarterback Will Levis. The future NFL QB opted out of the game to prepare for the draft, leaving coach Mark Stoops with a decision to make under center. 

Three QBs battled for the starting gig — Iowa transfer Deuce Hogan, redshirt freshman Kiaya Sheron and true freshman and Nashville native Destin Wade. Upon the release of UK's bowl game depth chart, there was no starter named, listing 'or' next to each name. 

Since then, the Cats have practiced in Nashville throughout the week, and it's been Wade who's taken charge. In pregame warmups on the field, he was the one taking snaps with starting center Eli Cox, indicating that he will indeed get the start in his hometown. It's unclear whether or not he will play the bulk of the game, or just open in the first quarter. 

Wade was 6A Mr. Football in Tennessee in his final season at Summit High School. He compiled a 46-10 record as starting QB before heading north to Lexington. Wade is one of three Wildcats from Nashville, as his twin brother Keaton and wide receiver Barion Brown are also playing in front of plenty of friends and family this afternoon. 

Kickoff between the Cats and Hawks is set for noon EST and will air on ABC. 

