Prized Kentucky OT Kiyaunta Goodwin Intends to Enter Transfer Portal

Former prized recruit and Kentucky offensive tackle Kiyaunta Goodwin reportedly will enter the transfer portal after just one season in Lexington.

The entry of the 6-foot-8, 350-pound offensive lineman is not a surprise, as many top recruits that don’t see frequent playing time test the portal waters quickly. Kentucky has added a pair of O-linemen via the transfer portal this window, in Tanner Bowles and Marques Cox.

Goodwin appeared infrequently in 11 games this fall, but he did compete for a starting tackle spot throughout preseason camp. He is viewed as a player with potential top-50 draft stock and was expected to take on a bigger role in the coming seasons at UK. Goodwin was the No. 38 player and No. 6 OT in the 2022 class.

Understanding the Transfer Portal and Its Windows

The transfer portal has essentially been the wild West from the outside looking in. However, the NCAA has implemented new windows that take some of the chaos out of the equation.

The window for winter transfers opens on December 5th and runs for 45 consecutive days, while the Spring portal window is shorter and runs from May 1-15th.

A key part to understand during this process is that a player does not have to choose their school during this window, they just have to declare their name to ensure immediate eligibility, unless they are a graduate transfer. In this case, a grad transfer does not apply to these rules.

Most players that enter during this window are looking to get enrolled for the Spring semester at the school of their choosing. For Tennessee, the Spring semester starts on January 23rd. There is also a winter term that spans three weeks after the first of the year.

The biggest impact being seen with the transfer portal is on high school recruits, who are seeing classes shrink due to Division 1 programs flipping their rosters via the portal. The early signing period runs from December 21st-23rd this year.

