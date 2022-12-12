Report: Kentucky Has 'Reached Out' to NC State QB Transfer Devin Leary

Kentucky football is one of many programs around the country that's in the market for a new starting quarterback.

Will Levis' career as a Wildcat is officially over, meaning there are big shoes to fill for whoever is under center in Lexington for the 2023 season. Many play-callers have entered the transfer portal, but who will coach Mark Stoops and UK land?

One potential candidate seems to be NC State transfer Devin Leary.

After five seasons in Raleigh, Leary made the decision to enter the portal on Dec. 5, instantly becoming one of the top names available. It comes to no surprise that plenty of programs are reaching out to the Sicklerville, New Jersey native, with Kentucky reportedly being one of them:

247Sports' Brian Dohn reported that UK is one of at least six schools that has reached out to the veteran QB, though the Wildcats still may have their eyes on Wisconsin transfer QB Graham Mertz:

“Notre Dame is involved, we’ll see what happens with them and Hudson Card. Auburn has reached out. UCLA, who’s looking for a quarterback. South Carolina has reached out, because you want to see what happens with Spencer Rattler, Kentucky has reached out, though I keep hearing Graham Mertz with Kentucky, and then Oregon has reached out too," Dohn said.

Originally a 4-star prospect in the 2018 class, Leary threw for 6,807 yards, 62 touchdowns and 16 interceptions in his NC State career. His final season as a member of the Wolfpack was cut short, as he tore his pectoral muscle on Oct. 8.

That injury could be a cause for concern, according to Dohn:

"Talking to some folks, he's not going to be able to start throwing until February. Ideally, he wanted to go to the NFL Draft, if you can't throw until February that kind of puts a crimp in that in terms of workouts," he said. "There's also a little bit of injury concerns when schools are dealing with him."

Leary has one year of eligibility remaining, but could be the right fit for the Wildcats and reported-new offensive coordinator Liam Coen. You can follow Wildcats Today's QB transfer portal tracker here.

Wildcats Today will have transfer portal updates all window long.

Our UK transfer portal tracker can be found here.

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here.