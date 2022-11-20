Stout Defense, Sputtering Offense Steer Kentucky to 16-6 Loss to No. 1 Georgia

Kentucky football is no longer in the business of moral victories.

That doesn't mean it shouldn't accept one.

Despite falling 16-6 to the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs (11-0, 8-0 SEC), the Wildcats left Kroger Field with plenty of positives, both offensively and defensively.

"Came up short, but the effort was there," UK head coach Mark Stoops said post-game. "It just showed some guts and determination, some of the personality of the way we play."

Kentucky's defense did all it could, holding the Dawgs to just one touchdown in five trips to the red zone. UGA QB Stetson Bennett was held to just 116 yards passing, while superstar tight end Brock Bowers was only able to catch a pair of passes, totaling 10 yards.

The Bulldogs did most of their damage on the ground, racking up 247 yards, led by running back Kenny McIntosh, who compiled 143 and one touchdown on 19 attempts. Even still, UK's defense held stout.

"I really appreciate them digging in like that, because it's hard, that is a physical football team," Stoops said. "I thought the guys really competed and played hard."

"It gives us a lot of reassurance," freshman defensive tackle Deone Walker said. "We knew what we could do, we just had to get back in our mode."

Walker was one of nine Wildcats who tallied five or more tackles against a tough Georgia offense. As for Kentucky's offense, it was another tough showing, at least for three quarters.

Heading into the final period, the Cats had been shutout and found themselves in a 16-0 deficit, leaving offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello no choice but to finally let quarterback Will Levis air it out.

As simple a plan as it was, it found success, as the Levis-Barion Brown connection blossomed late against the Dawgs.

The true freshman wide receiver hauled in eight passes in the fourth quarter, two of which went for over 40 yards. He was also the recipient of Kentucky's lone score of the day, an eight-yard dart from his QB, which capped off a 99-yard drive, the longest scoring drive for the Cats since the season-opener against UL Lafayette in 2015.

Brown finished the game with 10 grabs for 145 yards.

"He's a stud," Scangarello said of the WR. "He's gonna be a special football player. "He's got the competitive greatness, he's wired the right way, love him to death, quite honestly, as a person and a player."

As for Levis, he eclipsed 200 passing yards for the first time in four weeks, hurling for 206 and a score on 20 completions. It's nowhere near the stat-line he and this offense want to see on the box score, but he too found positives in what was a close defeat to a top-notch football team.

"Not bad," he said. "I think we had a great game-plan, that's obviously a really tough defense to go against, we made a handful of plays ... i'm proud of how the guys played."

Pride was a common theme within the Wildcats' roster this week, as Stoops challenged his players to maintain focus following an embarrassing loss last weekend at home to Vanderbilt.

It didn't result in victory, but Stoops saw plenty of improvement from his group as they attempted to re-gain some positivity and momentum heading into the end of the season.

"It's extremely challenging after a tough loss a week ago," Stoops said. "Getting them motivated to compete and play at a high level and reinvest to the commitment that it takes to go compete with a team like this took a lot of digging, and soul searching, and the competitive nature of our players to reinvest, commit and put in that kind of effort."

Pride and reinvestment only takes you so far, however. The Bulldogs proved that, out-gaining UK 363-295, keeping their undefeated season in-tact, while handing the Wildcats their fourth SEC loss of the 2022 campaign.

Conference play closes with a loss for Kentucky, but there's still one more big game left on the schedule. The Louisville Cardinals will enter Kroger Field on Saturday, Nov. 26 for the 28th installment of the Governor's Cup. Kick off between the in-state rivals is set for 3 p.m. EST and will air on the SEC Network.

