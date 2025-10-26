Takeaways from Kentucky's brutal blowout loss to Tennessee
Kentucky football was searching for its first SEC home win in two years and its first SEC win in over a year, but it didn't happen on Saturday. Fans are hungry for a win, but they will have to wait another week as the Wildcats were embarrassed by Tennessee on Saturday 56-34. After embarrassing losses to South Carolina and Georgia and a brutal loss in overtime to Texas, Kentucky was unable to get that SEC win they've been searching for.
The Wildcats needed to put together a good performance against the Vols. Kentucky's offense needed to show some improvement, and even though they put up points, it wasn't even near enough. Now, the Wildcats are left with yet another loss as their brutal season continues. Let's take a look at some of the takeaways from Kentucky's loss to Tennessee as they move to 0-5 in conference play this season.
Kentucky's young receivers made big plays
How was Kentucky able to get three offensive touchdowns for the first time in the Bush Hamdan era? That's all thanks to their young wide receivers, who got plenty of quality time on the field against Tennessee. Guys like DJ Miller and Cam Miller, both freshmen, made some big plays for the Wildcats. DJ Miller even caught a 56-yard pass for a touchdown, totaling 120 yards on the night to lead the team. As for Cam Miller, he had 21 yards receiving, with his longest reception being an 11-yard catch. It wasn't just those two emerging in the receiving core, as JJ Hester had 16 yards receiving, including a 13-yard catch for a touchdown. Oh, and Cutter Boley became the only freshman quarterback in program history to throw five touchdowns in a game. The bad part? It wasn't even close enough for a win against the Vols.
Tennessee's explosive plays won the game
Kentucky's offense kept up as much as they could with Tennessee's high-powered offense, but it wasn't enough at all. The Vols were able to get a number of huge explosive plays throughout the game, some that absolutely killed Kentucky's momentum. Quarterback Joey Aguilar had plenty of explosive plays to go around, including passes as long as 62 and 56 yards. Aguilar threw for three touchdowns, including a 56-yard and 35-yard touchdown passes. Aguilar did whatever he wanted against Kentucky secondary, who of which had no answer for the Vols offense.
The Wildcats now move to 2-5 overall on the season and 0-5 in the SEC, still searching for their first conference win in over a year, the last one coming at Ole Miss last season, which turned out to be their only SEC win last season. Up next, the Wildcats head to The Plains to take on the Auburn Tigers next Saturday as they look to get right in a pivotal time for the program.