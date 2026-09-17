The injury report for Kentucky's game at Texas A&M has been released

Last Saturday for Kentucky's game against #12 Alabama at Kroger Field, we all expected the Wildcats to take the field fully healthy. But, that's not what happened. Kentucky played another game without starting cornerback Terhyon Nichols. Fellow cornerback Hassan Sykes took the field, but Nichols still did not, even though he was not on the original injury report. The same goes for Alex Afari, who logged a few snaps in week one and did not take the field against Alabama.

While Afari's status was more lack of scheme knowledge and conditioning related with the lack of reps he's had, Nichols' absence was due to a late-week change in how he felt. On Tuesday, head coach Will Stein talked about what went on to lead him to miss the Alabama game, saying around Friday night and Saturday morning, ran into an issue and those involved thought it was best for him to sit it out. Then, there was CJ Baxter, who had his finger pop out on him multiple times against Alabama. Stein said Tuesday he expects both to be able to play against Texas A&M and on Wednesday night, the official injury report was released.

Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) was 18-for-31 with 146 yards in passing, one touchdown and one interception in the Cats’ 45-17 loss to Alabama Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Much like last week, the injury report for this one is mostly clean, as both Nichols and Baxter are not included on it. Defensive back Grant Grayton, a significant contributor in the secondary, is questionable, as well as starting offensive lineman Jamarion Harkless. Stein provided clarity to Afari's situation, saying he will play against the Aggies after getting more reps this week in practice. As for Texas A&M, there are a few guys to watch as backup RB Jamarion Marrow, wide receiver Ashton Bethel-Roman, and defensive end Anto Saka are also questionable. Assuming nothing changes between now and Saturday, Kentucky's starting veteran cornerback will be making his season debut for a position that has had some serious lapses without him out there on the field. For those wondering about Baxter, who missed a few key snaps against Alabama while getting his finger looked at, Stein provided some clarity on that in his Tuesday press conference.

"He went every single rep today, taped it up," Stein said on Baxter's finger. "It popped out on him like three times. A critical 3rd and 1, he wasn't in there because of that. So that was unfortunate for us, but yeah, he went every single snap today."

Kentucky Wildcats running back CJ Baxter (1) runs for a gain against Alabama Saturday, Sept. 12, 2026 in Lexington, Kentucky. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kentucky received some good news and things seem much more optimistic this week regarding Nichols than the last as on Monday, Stein said "we'll see" when asked. This week, he sounded much more confident in his ability to go and the injury report is reflecting that. And it sounds like they'll get the help they've been waiting for from Afari at linebacker.

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