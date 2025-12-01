Three coaches who would be a perfect fit to replace Mark Stoops at Kentucky
It was another disappointing season of Kentucky football that finished on Saturday with a 41-0 loss to rival Louisville. Sunday night, Pete Thamel announced that Kentucky plans to fire Mark Stoops, and the process will formally play out on Monday.
With Stoops out of the picture, Mitch Barnhart will get started trying to find a replacement to coach this football program. Obviously, the last few seasons haven't been great in Lexington, but Stoops did a heck of a job bringing this fan base some fun seasons and unforgettable memories.
Now that the search is on, let's discuss three names that make a ton of sense to be the next head coach in Lexington.
Three early head coaching candidates for Kentucky with Mark Stoops out
Will Stein
Will Stien is currently the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach at Oregon. He was born in Louisville, so the Ducks OC already has connections to the Bluegrass State. The 36-year-old is an up-and-coming future star in the industry, and Kentucky could get a gem if Stein decides to leave Oregon. The Ducks will be in the College Football Playoff, so it would be interesting to see what the timeline would look like if Kentucky were to make a push after Stein. Based on Social media reactions, Stein is the coach that Big Blue Nation wants to replace Stoops.
Brian Hartline
Brian Hartline is the offensive coordinator for the Ohio State Buckeyes, where he also coaches the wide receivers. He has coached some elite wide receivers at OSU who have turned themselves into some of the best in the NFL. Hartline won the National Championship last season with the Buckeyes, and they will be the favorite to repeat once again. The former NFL wide receiver is going to be a great head coach, and it would be ideal for Kentucky to be his first stop.
Dan Mullen
Dan Mullen is the name floating around that does not have Big Blue Nation all that excited. He saw some success at Florida before being let go and is now at UNLV, where he went 10-2 this season. Mullen seems to be more of a floor play for the Wildcats, but he has won at two different stops in the SEC. If it doesn't work out with Stein or Hartline, this would be a phone call that Barnhart could make to replace Stoops. BBN does not seem to want Mullen to be the next coach, but his name will be involved.