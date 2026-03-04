DeMarcus "Boogie" Cousins chimes in on who Kentucky's new Athletic Director should be

The search is on for a new Athletic Director as yesterday it was announced that Mitch Barnhart is going to retire from his position. Some might not realize, but having a good athletic director is very important for a college, and over the last few years, fans haven’t liked the job Barnhard did with the changing landscape of college athletics.

Being an athletic director is more than just hiring coaches, a lot goes into it, and every day, these men and women across the colleges in the country make decisions that can change a program in a positive or negative way.

This is why it is so important that the University of Kentucky does a good job finding a name that makes sense to be the new AD. Former Kentucky basketball star DeMarcus “Boogie” Cousins took to social media to talk about who he believes the new AD should be at Kentucky. The name that Cousins brought up was DeWayne Peevy, who is the current AD at DePaul but has spent time in Lexington.

Here is what Cousins had to say about Peevy, “I believe the next AD for Kentucky should be DeWayne Peevy. Let’s not overthink this! He fully understands the program as he was once a part of it and knows the expectations that follow. The perfect guy for the job!”

The vibe right now is that Kentucky might promote someone currently on staff in the athletic department to be the new AD, but most Kentucky fans would likely not be a fan of this. Sometimes bringing in a new face is good, and that seems to be the case right now in Lexington.

While Barnhart was the AD who was making decisions, the folks who were on his team who could be promoted were in the war room with him. Peevy has done an excellent job during his time at DePaul, and Kentucky needs to bring him home to be the AD.

The good news for the new AD at Kentucky is no immediate decisions will have to be made when it comes to head coaches. Big Blue Nation is starting to question if Coach Pope is the right person to lead the basketball program with the inconsistencies of his team this season and lack of future recruits. If next season doesn’t go well, the AD will have to make a decision because a good chunk of the fan base is already turning on Coach Pope.

Peevy is a name to pay attention to as Kentucky looks for a new AD and he would be the perfect hire to take over for Barnhart.