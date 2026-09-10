Three reasons Will Stein and the Kentucky Wildcats will upset #12 Alabama

One of the biggest games in Kentucky football history is coming up on Saturday as Will Stein and the Wildcats will be welcoming the Alabama Crimson Tide to town. While Nick Saban is gone, the Crimson Tide are still ranked as the #12 team in college football.

If the Wildcats are able to pull off the upset over Alabama, the entire city of Lexington would erupt. Fans would fully be bought into Kentucky becoming an elite football program under Stein.

Alabama is a really good football team, and the Wildcats will need some things to go right for this team to take down Kalen DeBoer and the Crimson Tide.

Let's take a look at three reasons why Stein and the Wildcats will pull off the upset over Alabama.

Three reasons Kentucky will upset #12 Alabama in Kroger Field

Keelon Russell struggles in his first road start

Sep 5, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Keelon Russell (12) calls for the snap during a game against the East Carolina Pirates at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama has a very good young quarterback in Keelon Russell, but Saturday will be his first road start. Big Blue Nation feels that the road atmosphere could create problems for the young dual-threat QB. If Russell struggles to settle in on the road, the Wildcats very well could pull off the upset. If Russell is lights out, the Crimson Tide will leave with the win. Kentucky's defense needs to keep Russell in the pocket to make him beat the Wildcats with his arm.

Kentucky's offensive line plays at an elite level

University of Kentucky offensive lineman Coleton Price, left and Lance Heard speak to members of the media during Kentucky football media day at Kroger Field before the start of fall camp in Lexington, Ky., on Aug. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Kentucky's revamped Big Blue Wall looked excellent on Saturday against Youngstown State, and if Kentucky is going to pull off the upset, it will need to repeat this on Saturday. Obviously, the difference between the defensive front of YSU and Alabama is quite different, so we will learn a lot about Kentucky's O-Line on Saturday. Malachi Wood will also return to play right tackle for the Wildcats in this game.

Kentucky wins the turnover battle/Creates explosive plays

Sep 5, 2026; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) looks to pass during the first quarter against the Youngstown State Penguins at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Arden Barnes-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To pull off an upset of this caliber, a team needs to win the turnover battle and create some explosive plays on offense. A big interception or fumble recovery for the Wildcats could go a long way on Saturday. On offense, I'd love to see five or more plays of 30+ yards. If the Wildcats do this plus win the turnover battle, they will have a really good shot to pull off the upset on Saturday.

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