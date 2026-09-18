Three keys to the game for Kentucky football against Texas A&M

Heading into last Saturday's matchup with #12 Alabama, there was a lot of hope coming from the Kentucky fanbase. There were reasons to believe in a potential upset. A lot of that was because a lot of this was still new. Kentucky had not played a quality team yet and the homefield advantage BBN created gave them a boost that was incredible.

Kentucky stayed with Alabama up until the second half began, which is when fatigue and lack of offensive execution really started to bother the Wildcats and the Tide really took advantage, running away with it. Now, Kentucky has another big challenge in front of them, but this time on the road. Here are three keys to the game for the Wildcats in a game where they are entering as a big underdog.

Sep 5, 2026; College Station, Texas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko reacts during the first quarter against the Missouri State Bears at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Find ways to score

We've talked a lot about how elite Texas A&M's defense is. From being a top 10 third down defense, a top 15 scoring defense, and top 30 in stopping both the run and pass, scoring is likely to come at a premium. That means Kentucky has to find ways to score, however that may be. One easy way to help get points on the board against a defense like that is not getting behind the chains. Kentucky struggled moving the ball against an elite secondary against Alabama. Texas A&M is more stout up front, so Kentucky will need to figure out ways to deal with the pressure. Points will be important on Saturday. Kentucky has the playmakers to make things happen, it's all about the efficiency.

Kentucky’s secondary needs to tighten up

The offense struggled with Alabama's secondary last week, but Kentucky's own secondary needs to start improving. They were once again without veteran cornerback Terhyon Nichols last week, but he is expected to make his season debut against Texas A&M. That could be a major step in helping the secondary contain wide receivers that have elite speed and are capable of explosive plays thanks also to who they have at quarterback. On the other hand, the Wildcats will be without a significant depth piece in Grant Grayton in the secondary. Texas A&M has struggled generating explosive plays so far this season, but the potential is there and Kentucky can't overlook that.

Sep 13, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Terhyon Nichols (20) celebrates after linebacker Daveren Rayner intercepts a pass during the first quarter against the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Continue getting pressure on the QB

Speaking of the quarterback, containing veteran Marcel Reed is going to be very important in order to prevent their offense from hurting Kentucky. Against Alabama, Kentucky's front-seven did an excellent job at rattling Keelon Russell and were able to get pressure on him for the entire first half, so much so that a defensive lineman got a pick six. That kind of pressure needs to continue against yet another dual-threat QB that can hurt defenses with his legs. Kentucky's linebackers swarmed Russell and they'll need that kind of play again going up against an offense that, even though struggled last game, is capable of putting up points at any given moment.

Obviously, it's going to be a really tough task for the Wildcats to go down to College Station and pull off the upset, but if they can do these things, they can make it a very interesting watch for sure.

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