Three storylines for Kentucky football entering the 2025 season
Mark Stoops will have plenty of pressure on him once the 2025 season begins in just under two weeks. Following a 4-8 season, where the Wildcats won just a single SEC game, they also faced back-to-back 7-6 seasons, where they ultimately ended up losing their bowl games. Now, Stoops is looking to get his program back on track, working all summer with help through the portal to get the culture back that made the program Stoops built in into.
With the 2025 season quickly approaching, here are three storylines entering a challenging, but pivotal road ahead for Stoops and company this season.
1. Will Kentucky's offensive line return to its "Big Blue Wall" glory?
Arguably the biggest question entering the off-season had to do with the offensive line. After a couple of absymal seasons, Kentucky is looking to get back to its old ways with the "Big Blue Wall." The tough, hard-nosed mentality was lost with the offensive line especially, not just the team as a whole. Kentucky's discipline has been an issue recently. Now, the staff is hoping to have fixed that as well as the talent on the O-line, bringing in plenty of pieces from the portal along with a little continuity. The staff, especially Bush Hamdan, has been really hyping up the unit's improvement. The big gripe for this position is depth and the amount of new faces. Will the group mesh well so quickly? That remains to be seen, but there has been plenty of optimism from the staff with this group after a couple of very, very, disappointing seasons protecting the quarterback. Kentucky has a few very solid pieces that can really anchor the unit in returners Jalen Farmer, Jager Burton and incomers Josh Braun and Shiyazh Pete. Those around them will really need to step up.
2. Will Kentucky's depth at running back become a massive strength?
Running the ball could be a big part of Kentucky's offense, especially if they want to showcase the offensive line improvements. Kentucky will have a number of options at their disposal in the running back room. The Wildcats brought in talented transfers in Seth McGowan and Dante Dowdell, along with returning Jason Patterson and Jamarion Wilcox. Kentucky is expecting to really utilize the incoming transfers a lot, but Patterson has really emerged as a guy to get a handful of snaps behind those two. As for Wilcox, it seems as though he will end up being pushed to the back of the deep room. Wilcox has plenty of potential as he showed flashes of it last year, but it's starting to seem like he'll have to fight for quality minutes.
3. Who will emerge as Kentucky's go-to wide receiver?
The Wildcats will have a number of potential weapons for quarterback Zack Calzada to throw too, including returning receivers Ja'Mori Maclin and Hardley Gilmore. But, it's the incoming transfers that have really risen the potential at the position. Stoops brought in Troy Stellato and Kendrick Law, who both are expected to be huge parts of the passing game. Maclin has plenty of potential as Kentucky's top, if not one of, receivers in 2025, with a very promising boom or bust feel. Calzada should have a good number of quality weapons at his disposal regardless.
Kentucky is seen as one of the more unpredictable teams in the SEC heading into the season, but it's safe to say Stoops and his staff are very confident about getting the program back on track in 2025 despite the brutal schedule.