Transfer Portal Targets: Connor Soelle Stays in Pac-12, Marcellus Johnson Chooses Mizzou

Kentucky football reeled in another big fish through the transfer portal on Sunday night, as former 5-star prospect and North Carolina transfer Keeshawn Silver announced his commitment to UK.

Silver became the seventh and perhaps final player to choose the Wildcats out of the portal, as the window officially closes in less than 10 days on Jan. 18. Before the addition of Silver was announced, a pair of portal targets that held Kentucky offers announced their decisions to continue their collegiate careers elsewhere.

Marcellus Johnson was just a 2-star prospect coming out of Normal, Ill. in the class of 2018. He was ranked the No. 204 offensive tackle in his class and the No. 2508 player overall, per 247Sports Composite. The 6-foot-4, 270-pounder would sign to Eastern Michigan, redshirting his first season then seeing action as a backup the following year.

Over the next three seasons, Johnson would start all 32 games for the Eagles, manning the left tackle spot. Upon entering the portal later in the window after this season, Kentucky was clearly interested, as it was quick to make an offer.

Johnson has decided to enter the SEC, but opted to join Eli Drinkwitz' team at Missouri for his final season of eligibility:

Kentucky of course added two big pieces to the offensive line via the portal already, in tackle Marques Cox (Northern Illinois) and guard Tanner Bowles (Alabama), both of whom are expected to compete for starting spots on the Big Blue Wall in 2023. Cox played left tackle for the Huskies, so perhaps the fit wouldn't have been right if Johnson also came to Lexington.

On the defensive side, Kentucky also threw an offer at former Arizona State linebacker Connor Soelle, a 6-foot-1, 220-pound linebacker out of Scottsdale, Ariz.

Soelle was a 3-star prospect in the 2019 class and was the No. 17 player in the state coming out of Saguaro High School. During his time at Arizona State, he mostly saw action on special teams. After compiling 22 tackles in his first three seasons, he had a career year in 2022, totaling 30 tackles and one pass defended.

Instead of heading east to finish his career, Soelle chose to remain in the Pac-12, joining a high-status program in the Oregon Ducks:

Linebacker has been a sweet spot for the Wildcats and defensive coordinator Brad White, but three of the core-four veterans that have led UK are heading to the NFL draft — DeAndre Square, Jacquez Jones and Jordan Wright. J.J. Weaver is the sole member of that group that will return for the 2023 season.

While in need of some added depth, backups Trevin Wallace and D'Eryk Jackson did see plenty of the field in 2022, as both Square and Jones dealt with injuries over the course of the season. Soelle likely wouldn't have slotted into a big-capacity role for Kentucky, but would've have been an experienced body to address a newfound need at LB, while also bringing much-needed help in the special teams area.

With the portal window nearing its end, it remains unclear whether or not coach Mark Stoops will cast his rod one final time to try and add to a successful pool of incoming-Cats.

