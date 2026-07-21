Ty Bryant speaks on the leadership of Kentucky QB Kenny Minchey

This week is SEC Football Media Days, and the media got to hear from Will Stein and the Kentucky Wildcats on Monday. The three players Coach Stein brought with him were quarterback Kenny Minchey, tight end Willie Rodriguez, and defensive back Ty Bryant.

One player that Big Blue Nation has a ton of interest in is Minchey. He didn’t play much at Notre Dame, so fans don’t fully know what he has in store for this season. When it comes to the quarterback position, leadership is very important.

Notre Dame quarterback Kenny Minchey (8) runs the ball into the end zone for a touchdown in the second half of a NCAA football game against Syracuse at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025, in South Bend. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bryant spoke to the media, and one of the things that he discussed about Minchey was how good of a leader he has proven to be during his short time in Lexington.

Here is what Kentucky DB Bryant had to say about Minchey: “They throw almost every Saturday on the weekends and obviously as a defense, we’re not there. We are doing our own things, but I heard that he had kicked a few guys out because they were late. That’s the things that we need. What we need is accountability. Because if I tell you to be there at 11:00, be here at 10:55. You know what I mean? Leave no doubt. He’s a great leader. He takes command of the offense really well. That’s something I noticed the first few days of him being here. I love it, man; he’s a smart guy.”

This is some really high praise for Minchey from Bryant, and fans will love to hear that he is quickly becoming a leader for this team. For a team to be good, the quarterback has to be a vocal leader and kicking players out for being late shows that he is that type of guy. Leaders need to hold their players accountable, and it sounds like the Wildcats' gunslinger is doing just that.

Jul 20, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Kentucky Wildcats quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) speaks to the press during SEC Football Kickoff Media Day at the Tampa Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Minchey has been waiting a long time to get an opportunity like this to play, and it is finally here. Coach Stein has had a lot of great things to say about Minchey, and he seems confident he made the right choice at the quarterback position.

Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman has had some great things to say about Minchey and how he just lost the race to CJ Carr. Minchey is going to prove a lot of people wrong this season as he leads Stein to a year one Bowl Game in Lexington.

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